Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz Flashcards

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following is a hydrophobic material: water, oil, or salt?
    Oil is a hydrophobic material because it does not mix with water.
  • What is the relationship between intermolecular forces and boiling point?
    Stronger intermolecular forces lead to a higher boiling point.
  • How do intermolecular forces affect melting point?
    Stronger intermolecular forces result in a higher melting point.
  • What is surface tension and how is it related to intermolecular forces?
    Surface tension is the measure of cohesive forces at a liquid's surface, and it increases with stronger intermolecular forces.
  • How does viscosity relate to intermolecular forces?
    Viscosity is higher in substances with strong intermolecular forces.
  • What effect does temperature have on viscosity?
    Increasing temperature can reduce viscosity, making substances flow more easily.
  • What is vapor pressure and how is it affected by intermolecular forces?
    Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas on a liquid's surface, and it decreases with stronger intermolecular forces.
  • What is the equilibrium involved in boiling point?
    Boiling point is the equilibrium between a liquid and a gas.
  • What phenomenon allows insects to walk on water?
    Insects can walk on water due to the surface tension created by strong intermolecular forces.
  • What is the indirect relationship between vapor pressure and intermolecular forces?
    Stronger intermolecular forces lead to lower vapor pressure.