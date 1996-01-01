Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which factor contributes to a low viscosity of a liquid? A low viscosity is contributed by weak intermolecular forces and/or higher temperature, which allow molecules to move more freely and flow easily.

Do polar solutes prefer to interact with polar or nonpolar solvents? Polar solutes prefer to interact with polar solvents due to similar intermolecular forces, such as dipole-dipole interactions or hydrogen bonding.

Which of the following is broken when water evaporates? When water evaporates, intermolecular forces (specifically hydrogen bonds between water molecules) are broken.

Which of the following compounds has the lowest vapor pressure at room temperature? The compound with the strongest intermolecular forces will have the lowest vapor pressure at room temperature.

Which phase change involves an increase in the attractive force between molecules? Condensation (gas to liquid) or freezing (liquid to solid) involves an increase in the attractive force between molecules.

Which choice is not true of a liquid in a glass capillary with a convex meniscus? A convex meniscus indicates that cohesive forces between liquid molecules are stronger than adhesive forces with the glass; it is not true that adhesive forces dominate in this case.