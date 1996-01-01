Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Which factor contributes to a low viscosity of a liquid?
A low viscosity is contributed by weak intermolecular forces and/or higher temperature, which allow molecules to move more freely and flow easily.
Do polar solutes prefer to interact with polar or nonpolar solvents?
Polar solutes prefer to interact with polar solvents due to similar intermolecular forces, such as dipole-dipole interactions or hydrogen bonding.
Which of the following is broken when water evaporates?
When water evaporates, intermolecular forces (specifically hydrogen bonds between water molecules) are broken.
Which of the following compounds has the lowest vapor pressure at room temperature?
The compound with the strongest intermolecular forces will have the lowest vapor pressure at room temperature.
Which phase change involves an increase in the attractive force between molecules?
Condensation (gas to liquid) or freezing (liquid to solid) involves an increase in the attractive force between molecules.
Which choice is not true of a liquid in a glass capillary with a convex meniscus?
A convex meniscus indicates that cohesive forces between liquid molecules are stronger than adhesive forces with the glass; it is not true that adhesive forces dominate in this case.
Rank the boiling points of the following molecules from highest to lowest.
To rank boiling points, compare the strength of intermolecular forces: molecules with stronger forces (like hydrogen bonding) have higher boiling points, while those with weaker forces (like London dispersion) have lower boiling points.
What physical property allows insects to walk on water, and what causes it?
Surface tension allows insects to walk on water, and it is caused by strong cohesive forces between water molecules at the surface due to hydrogen bonding.
How does increasing temperature affect the viscosity of a liquid?
Increasing temperature decreases the viscosity of a liquid, making it flow more easily because the molecules move faster and overcome intermolecular forces.
What is the relationship between intermolecular force strength and melting point?
A stronger intermolecular force leads to a higher melting point because more energy is required to overcome the attractions between molecules in the solid phase.