Bond Energy definitions Flashcards

- Bond EnergyEnergy stored in a chemical bond between atoms in a molecule.
- Bond EnthalpyAnother term for bond energy, represented by ΔHBE.
- Enthalpy of ReactionCalculated using bond energies, it represents the heat change during a reaction.
- Endothermic ProcessA process where energy is absorbed to break bonds, indicated by a positive sign.
- Exothermic ProcessA process where energy is released when bonds form, indicated by a negative sign.
- ReactantsSubstances consumed in a chemical reaction, used in enthalpy calculations.
- ProductsSubstances formed in a chemical reaction, used in enthalpy calculations.
- Heat of ReactionAnother term for enthalpy of reaction, indicating heat change.
- ThermochemistryThe study of heat changes in chemical reactions.
- Enthalpy of FormationHeat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements.