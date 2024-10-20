Bond Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Bond Energy Energy stored in a chemical bond between atoms in a molecule.

Bond Enthalpy Another term for bond energy, represented by ΔHBE.

Enthalpy of Reaction Calculated using bond energies, it represents the heat change during a reaction.

Endothermic Process A process where energy is absorbed to break bonds, indicated by a positive sign.

Exothermic Process A process where energy is released when bonds form, indicated by a negative sign.

Reactants Substances consumed in a chemical reaction, used in enthalpy calculations.

Products Substances formed in a chemical reaction, used in enthalpy calculations.

Heat of Reaction Another term for enthalpy of reaction, indicating heat change.

Thermochemistry The study of heat changes in chemical reactions.