Bond Energy definitions Flashcards

Bond Energy definitions
  • Bond Energy
    Energy stored in a chemical bond between atoms in a molecule.
  • Bond Enthalpy
    Another term for bond energy, represented by ΔHBE.
  • Enthalpy of Reaction
    Calculated using bond energies, it represents the heat change during a reaction.
  • Endothermic Process
    A process where energy is absorbed to break bonds, indicated by a positive sign.
  • Exothermic Process
    A process where energy is released when bonds form, indicated by a negative sign.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed in a chemical reaction, used in enthalpy calculations.
  • Products
    Substances formed in a chemical reaction, used in enthalpy calculations.
  • Heat of Reaction
    Another term for enthalpy of reaction, indicating heat change.
  • Thermochemistry
    The study of heat changes in chemical reactions.
  • Enthalpy of Formation
    Heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements.