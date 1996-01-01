Bond Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
Which term describes the amount of energy required to break a specific covalent bond?
Bond energy (or bond dissociation energy) describes the amount of energy required to break a specific covalent bond.Which type of covalent bond is the strongest?
Triple bonds are generally the strongest type of covalent bonds.What is bond dissociation energy?
Bond dissociation energy is the amount of energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, separating the atoms involved.Which of the following molecules has the shortest bond length?
The molecule with the highest bond order (such as a triple bond) will have the shortest bond length.What determines bond length?
Bond length is determined by the bond order (number of shared electron pairs), the size of the atoms involved, and the bond strength.Which of the following bonds has the longest bond length?
Single bonds generally have the longest bond length compared to double or triple bonds between the same atoms.Which of the molecules below will have the shortest nitrogen-nitrogen bond: N2?
N2, which has a triple bond, will have the shortest nitrogen-nitrogen bond.Which of the following statements correctly describe bond energy?
Bond energy is the energy required to break a bond; higher bond order means higher bond energy and shorter bond length.Which of the following forces has the smallest energy per bond?
Intermolecular forces, such as London dispersion forces, have the smallest energy per bond compared to covalent bonds.Which covalent bonds are the longest?
Single covalent bonds are the longest among single, double, and triple bonds between the same atoms.What is the apparent bond energy of a carbon–sulfur bond in COS? Use the bond energies below.
To find the apparent bond energy of a C–S bond in COS, subtract the total bond energies of the products from the reactants using the provided bond energies.Which sequence below represents the proper order of increasing bond strength?
Single bond < double bond < triple bond represents the proper order of increasing bond strength.What is the bond order of F2+?
The bond order of F2+ is 1.5.A bond dissociation energy is:
A bond dissociation energy is the energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, forming neutral atoms.What is the bond order of O2+?
The bond order of O2+ is 2.5.What is the bond order of B2?
The bond order of B2 is 1.