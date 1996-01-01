Bond Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Which term describes the amount of energy required to break a specific covalent bond? Bond energy (or bond dissociation energy) describes the amount of energy required to break a specific covalent bond.

Which type of covalent bond is the strongest? Triple bonds are generally the strongest type of covalent bonds.

What is bond dissociation energy? Bond dissociation energy is the amount of energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, separating the atoms involved.

Which of the following molecules has the shortest bond length? The molecule with the highest bond order (such as a triple bond) will have the shortest bond length.

What determines bond length? Bond length is determined by the bond order (number of shared electron pairs), the size of the atoms involved, and the bond strength.

Which of the following bonds has the longest bond length? Single bonds generally have the longest bond length compared to double or triple bonds between the same atoms.