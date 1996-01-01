Skip to main content
Bond Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Bond Energy quiz #1
  • Which term describes the amount of energy required to break a specific covalent bond?
    Bond energy (or bond dissociation energy) describes the amount of energy required to break a specific covalent bond.
  • Which type of covalent bond is the strongest?
    Triple bonds are generally the strongest type of covalent bonds.
  • What is bond dissociation energy?
    Bond dissociation energy is the amount of energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, separating the atoms involved.
  • Which of the following molecules has the shortest bond length?
    The molecule with the highest bond order (such as a triple bond) will have the shortest bond length.
  • What determines bond length?
    Bond length is determined by the bond order (number of shared electron pairs), the size of the atoms involved, and the bond strength.
  • Which of the following bonds has the longest bond length?
    Single bonds generally have the longest bond length compared to double or triple bonds between the same atoms.
  • Which of the molecules below will have the shortest nitrogen-nitrogen bond: N2?
    N2, which has a triple bond, will have the shortest nitrogen-nitrogen bond.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe bond energy?
    Bond energy is the energy required to break a bond; higher bond order means higher bond energy and shorter bond length.
  • Which of the following forces has the smallest energy per bond?
    Intermolecular forces, such as London dispersion forces, have the smallest energy per bond compared to covalent bonds.
  • Which covalent bonds are the longest?
    Single covalent bonds are the longest among single, double, and triple bonds between the same atoms.
  • What is the apparent bond energy of a carbon–sulfur bond in COS? Use the bond energies below.
    To find the apparent bond energy of a C–S bond in COS, subtract the total bond energies of the products from the reactants using the provided bond energies.
  • Which sequence below represents the proper order of increasing bond strength?
    Single bond < double bond < triple bond represents the proper order of increasing bond strength.
  • What is the bond order of F2+?
    The bond order of F2+ is 1.5.
  • A bond dissociation energy is:
    A bond dissociation energy is the energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, forming neutral atoms.
  • What is the bond order of O2+?
    The bond order of O2+ is 2.5.
  • What is the bond order of B2?
    The bond order of B2 is 1.