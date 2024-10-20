Borane Reactions definitions Flashcards
Borane Reactions definitions
- BoraneA compound with a boron atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, known for its electron deficiency.
- DiboraneA highly reactive boron compound with the formula B2H6, featuring bridging hydrogens.
- Electron DeficiencyA condition where an atom lacks a full octet of electrons, common in boron compounds.
- Octet RuleA chemical rule of thumb that reflects atoms' tendency to prefer having eight electrons in their valence shell.
- Lewis AcidA chemical species that can accept an electron pair, often due to electron deficiency.
- Lewis BaseA chemical species that can donate an electron pair, often possessing a lone pair of electrons.
- AdductThe product formed from the direct addition of two or more distinct molecules.
- Boric AcidA compound with the formula H3BO3, formed from the reaction of diborane with water.
- Hydrogen GasA diatomic molecule, H2, produced as a byproduct in the reaction of diborane with water.
- Bridging HydrogensHydrogen atoms that form bridges between two boron atoms in diborane.
- Formal ChargeThe charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, assuming equal sharing of electrons in bonds.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming bonds.
- AmmoniaA compound with the formula NH3, acting as a Lewis base by donating a lone pair.