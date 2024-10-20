Skip to main content
Borane Reactions definitions Flashcards

Borane Reactions definitions
  • Borane
    A compound with a boron atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, known for its electron deficiency.
  • Diborane
    A highly reactive boron compound with the formula B2H6, featuring bridging hydrogens.
  • Electron Deficiency
    A condition where an atom lacks a full octet of electrons, common in boron compounds.
  • Octet Rule
    A chemical rule of thumb that reflects atoms' tendency to prefer having eight electrons in their valence shell.
  • Lewis Acid
    A chemical species that can accept an electron pair, often due to electron deficiency.
  • Lewis Base
    A chemical species that can donate an electron pair, often possessing a lone pair of electrons.
  • Adduct
    The product formed from the direct addition of two or more distinct molecules.
  • Boric Acid
    A compound with the formula H3BO3, formed from the reaction of diborane with water.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A diatomic molecule, H2, produced as a byproduct in the reaction of diborane with water.
  • Bridging Hydrogens
    Hydrogen atoms that form bridges between two boron atoms in diborane.
  • Formal Charge
    The charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, assuming equal sharing of electrons in bonds.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming bonds.
  • Ammonia
    A compound with the formula NH3, acting as a Lewis base by donating a lone pair.