Borane Reactions definitions Flashcards

Borane A compound with a boron atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, known for its electron deficiency.

Diborane A highly reactive boron compound with the formula B2H6, featuring bridging hydrogens.

Electron Deficiency A condition where an atom lacks a full octet of electrons, common in boron compounds.

Octet Rule A chemical rule of thumb that reflects atoms' tendency to prefer having eight electrons in their valence shell.

Lewis Acid A chemical species that can accept an electron pair, often due to electron deficiency.

Lewis Base A chemical species that can donate an electron pair, often possessing a lone pair of electrons.

Adduct The product formed from the direct addition of two or more distinct molecules.

Boric Acid A compound with the formula H3BO3, formed from the reaction of diborane with water.

Hydrogen Gas A diatomic molecule, H2, produced as a byproduct in the reaction of diborane with water.

Bridging Hydrogens Hydrogen atoms that form bridges between two boron atoms in diborane.

Formal Charge The charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, assuming equal sharing of electrons in bonds.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming bonds.