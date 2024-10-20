Boron Family: Borane definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Boranes Highly reactive covalent hydrides composed of boron and hydrogen atoms.

Diborane The simplest borane, B2H6, featuring unique bridging hydrogens.

Hydrogen Bridge Hydrogen atoms forming two polarized covalent bonds, uniting molecules.

Polarized Covalent Bonds Bonds where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges.

Covalent Hydrides Compounds formed by hydrogen and another element, sharing electrons.

Bridging Hydrogens Hydrogens that participate in two bonds simultaneously, connecting atoms.

Boron A chemical element that forms compounds with hydrogen, like boranes.

BH3 A borane molecule consisting of one boron atom and three hydrogen atoms.

B2H6 Chemical formula for diborane, a compound with bridging hydrogens.