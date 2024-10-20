Boron Family: Borane definitions Flashcards
Boron Family: Borane definitions
- BoranesHighly reactive covalent hydrides composed of boron and hydrogen atoms.
- DiboraneThe simplest borane, B2H6, featuring unique bridging hydrogens.
- Hydrogen BridgeHydrogen atoms forming two polarized covalent bonds, uniting molecules.
- Polarized Covalent BondsBonds where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges.
- Covalent HydridesCompounds formed by hydrogen and another element, sharing electrons.
- Bridging HydrogensHydrogens that participate in two bonds simultaneously, connecting atoms.
- BoronA chemical element that forms compounds with hydrogen, like boranes.
- BH3A borane molecule consisting of one boron atom and three hydrogen atoms.
- B2H6Chemical formula for diborane, a compound with bridging hydrogens.
- MoleculeA group of atoms bonded together, representing the smallest unit of a compound.