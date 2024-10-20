Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Boron Family: Borane definitions Flashcards

Back
Boron Family: Borane definitions
1/10
  • Boranes
    Highly reactive covalent hydrides composed of boron and hydrogen atoms.
  • Diborane
    The simplest borane, B2H6, featuring unique bridging hydrogens.
  • Hydrogen Bridge
    Hydrogen atoms forming two polarized covalent bonds, uniting molecules.
  • Polarized Covalent Bonds
    Bonds where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges.
  • Covalent Hydrides
    Compounds formed by hydrogen and another element, sharing electrons.
  • Bridging Hydrogens
    Hydrogens that participate in two bonds simultaneously, connecting atoms.
  • Boron
    A chemical element that forms compounds with hydrogen, like boranes.
  • BH3
    A borane molecule consisting of one boron atom and three hydrogen atoms.
  • B2H6
    Chemical formula for diborane, a compound with bridging hydrogens.
  • Molecule
    A group of atoms bonded together, representing the smallest unit of a compound.