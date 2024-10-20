Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bronsted-Lowry Acid A substance that donates a proton (H+) in a chemical reaction.

Bronsted-Lowry Base A substance that accepts a proton (H+) in a chemical reaction.

Hydronium Ion The ion H3O+ formed when an acid donates a proton to water.

Conjugate Acid The species formed when a base gains a proton.

Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid loses a proton.

Arrhenius Acid A substance that increases the concentration of H+ ions in aqueous solution.

Arrhenius Base A substance that increases the concentration of OH− ions in aqueous solution.

Ionization The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution.

Chemical Equilibrium The state in which the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.

Proton Donor A term synonymous with Bronsted-Lowry acid, indicating a substance that donates H+.

Proton Acceptor A term synonymous with Bronsted-Lowry base, indicating a substance that accepts H+.

Hydroxide Ion The ion OH−, often associated with bases in the Arrhenius definition.

Reversible Reaction A chemical reaction where the reactants form products that react together to give the reactants back.

Weak Acid An acid that partially ionizes in solution, resulting in a stronger conjugate base.