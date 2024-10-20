Skip to main content
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

  • Bronsted-Lowry Acid
    A substance that donates a proton (H+) in a chemical reaction.
  • Bronsted-Lowry Base
    A substance that accepts a proton (H+) in a chemical reaction.
  • Hydronium Ion
    The ion H3O+ formed when an acid donates a proton to water.
  • Conjugate Acid
    The species formed when a base gains a proton.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when an acid loses a proton.
  • Arrhenius Acid
    A substance that increases the concentration of H+ ions in aqueous solution.
  • Arrhenius Base
    A substance that increases the concentration of OH− ions in aqueous solution.
  • Ionization
    The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution.
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    The state in which the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
  • Proton Donor
    A term synonymous with Bronsted-Lowry acid, indicating a substance that donates H+.
  • Proton Acceptor
    A term synonymous with Bronsted-Lowry base, indicating a substance that accepts H+.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    The ion OH−, often associated with bases in the Arrhenius definition.
  • Reversible Reaction
    A chemical reaction where the reactants form products that react together to give the reactants back.
  • Weak Acid
    An acid that partially ionizes in solution, resulting in a stronger conjugate base.
  • Strong Acid
    An acid that completely ionizes in solution, resulting in a weaker conjugate base.