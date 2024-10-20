Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases definitions
- Bronsted-Lowry AcidA substance that donates a proton (H+) in a chemical reaction.
- Bronsted-Lowry BaseA substance that accepts a proton (H+) in a chemical reaction.
- Hydronium IonThe ion H3O+ formed when an acid donates a proton to water.
- Conjugate AcidThe species formed when a base gains a proton.
- Conjugate BaseThe species formed when an acid loses a proton.
- Arrhenius AcidA substance that increases the concentration of H+ ions in aqueous solution.
- Arrhenius BaseA substance that increases the concentration of OH− ions in aqueous solution.
- IonizationThe process by which a molecule forms ions in solution.
- Chemical EquilibriumThe state in which the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
- Proton DonorA term synonymous with Bronsted-Lowry acid, indicating a substance that donates H+.
- Proton AcceptorA term synonymous with Bronsted-Lowry base, indicating a substance that accepts H+.
- Hydroxide IonThe ion OH−, often associated with bases in the Arrhenius definition.
- Reversible ReactionA chemical reaction where the reactants form products that react together to give the reactants back.
- Weak AcidAn acid that partially ionizes in solution, resulting in a stronger conjugate base.
- Strong AcidAn acid that completely ionizes in solution, resulting in a weaker conjugate base.