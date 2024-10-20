Calculate Oxidation Numbers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Oxidation Number Indicates an element's ability to gain, lose, or share electrons in its elemental or compound form.

Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons between two species, encompassing oxidation and reduction processes.

Standard State The natural form of an element where its oxidation number is zero.

Diatomic Molecules Molecules composed of two atoms, such as H2, N2, O2, F2, Cl2, Br2, and I2, with an oxidation number of zero.

Cations Positively charged ions formed when an element loses electrons.

Anions Negatively charged ions formed when an element gains electrons.

Monoatomic Ion An ion consisting of a single atom with an oxidation number equal to its charge.

Peroxide A compound with two oxygen atoms bonded together, typically with an oxidation number of -1 for oxygen.

Superoxide A compound with one oxygen atom bonded to a group 1A element, with an oxidation number of -1/2 for oxygen.

Group 1A Elements Elements with an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to other elements.

Group 2A Elements Elements with an oxidation number of +2 when bonded to other elements.

Group 7A Elements Elements like chlorine, bromine, and iodine with an oxidation number of -1, except when bonded to oxygen.

Hydrogen Has an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to nonmetals and -1 when bonded to metals.

Oxygen Typically has an oxidation number of -2, except in peroxides and superoxides.