Calculate Oxidation Numbers definitions Flashcards

Calculate Oxidation Numbers definitions
  • Oxidation Number
    Indicates an element's ability to gain, lose, or share electrons in its elemental or compound form.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons between two species, encompassing oxidation and reduction processes.
  • Standard State
    The natural form of an element where its oxidation number is zero.
  • Diatomic Molecules
    Molecules composed of two atoms, such as H2, N2, O2, F2, Cl2, Br2, and I2, with an oxidation number of zero.
  • Cations
    Positively charged ions formed when an element loses electrons.
  • Anions
    Negatively charged ions formed when an element gains electrons.
  • Monoatomic Ion
    An ion consisting of a single atom with an oxidation number equal to its charge.
  • Peroxide
    A compound with two oxygen atoms bonded together, typically with an oxidation number of -1 for oxygen.
  • Superoxide
    A compound with one oxygen atom bonded to a group 1A element, with an oxidation number of -1/2 for oxygen.
  • Group 1A Elements
    Elements with an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to other elements.
  • Group 2A Elements
    Elements with an oxidation number of +2 when bonded to other elements.
  • Group 7A Elements
    Elements like chlorine, bromine, and iodine with an oxidation number of -1, except when bonded to oxygen.
  • Hydrogen
    Has an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to nonmetals and -1 when bonded to metals.
  • Oxygen
    Typically has an oxidation number of -2, except in peroxides and superoxides.
  • Noble Gases
    Elements that typically have no charge due to their stable electron configuration.