Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #1 Flashcards
Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the oxidation number of chlorine in chloric acid (HClO3)?
The oxidation number of chlorine in HClO3 is +5.What is the oxidizing agent in the reaction Zn + 2 H⁺ → Zn²⁺ + H₂?
The oxidizing agent is H⁺ (hydrogen ion).Which element is most likely to have an oxidation number of +2?
Group 2A elements, such as magnesium (Mg), are most likely to have an oxidation number of +2.What does an atom gain or lose in an oxidation-reduction reaction?
An atom gains or loses electrons in an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction.Which of the following species contains manganese with the highest oxidation number?
MnO4⁻ (permanganate ion) contains manganese with the highest oxidation number, which is +7.Which of these is an oxidation half-reaction?
An oxidation half-reaction is one in which electrons are lost, such as Zn → Zn²⁺ + 2e⁻.What is the oxidation state of each individual carbon atom in C2O4²⁻ (oxalate ion)?
Each carbon atom in C2O4²⁻ has an oxidation state of +3.Which of the following statements are associated with oxidation?
Oxidation involves the loss of electrons and an increase in oxidation number.What is the oxidation number of phosphorus in LiH2PO4?
The oxidation number of phosphorus in LiH2PO4 is +5.Which of the following statements is false when referring to the oxidation state of carbon?
It is false to say that carbon always has an oxidation state of +4; its oxidation state varies depending on the compound.What is the oxidation number for copper in CuSO4?
The oxidation number for copper in CuSO4 is +2.Which of these particles are lost in the oxidation process?
Electrons are lost in the oxidation process.What is the sum of the oxidation numbers of MgS?
The sum of the oxidation numbers in MgS is 0.What is the oxidation number of oxygen?
The oxidation number of oxygen is usually -2.What is the oxidation number of the carbon atom in CO?
The oxidation number of carbon in CO is +2.What is the oxidation number of oxygen in CO?
The oxidation number of oxygen in CO is -2.What must the oxidation number of carbon be in CO?
The oxidation number of carbon in CO must be +2.Which compound has phosphorus (P) with an oxidation number of -3?
Phosphine (PH3) has phosphorus with an oxidation number of -3.How many unpaired electrons would you expect for the complex ion [FeCl6]⁴⁻?
Fe²⁺ in [FeCl6]⁴⁻ has 4 unpaired electrons.Which rule for assigning oxidation numbers is correct?
The oxidation number of a Group 1A element in a compound is always +1.What is the oxidation number of oxygen in most compounds?
The oxidation number of oxygen in most compounds is -2.What is the oxidation number of oxygen in potassium superoxide (KO2)?
The oxidation number of oxygen in KO2 is -½.What is the oxidation number for barium (Ba)?
The oxidation number for barium in compounds is +2.In which one of the following molecules does sulfur have the smallest oxidation number?
In H2S, sulfur has the smallest oxidation number, which is -2.What is being oxidized in a redox reaction?
The species that loses electrons is being oxidized.Which of the following compounds at 25°C and 1.0 atm contains an element in a +1 oxidation state?
NaCl contains sodium with a +1 oxidation state.What are the oxidation states of carbon atoms I and II in the compound shown?
Carbon atom I and II in oxalate (C2O4²⁻) each have an oxidation state of +3.What happens to an atom when it gets oxidized?
When an atom is oxidized, it loses electrons and its oxidation number increases.What is the oxidation state of Cl in each of the following ions?
In Cl⁻, the oxidation state is -1; in ClO₄⁻, it is +7.What is the oxidation number of each vanadium atom in V₂O₅?
Each vanadium atom in V₂O₅ has an oxidation number of +5.What is the oxidation state of boron in Na2B4O7?
The oxidation state of boron in Na2B4O7 is +3.What is the oxidation number (charge) for an atom of nitrogen?
The oxidation number of nitrogen varies; in N₂ it is 0, in NH₃ it is -3, and in NO₃⁻ it is +5.In which one of the following molecules does chlorine have the highest oxidation number?
In ClO₄⁻, chlorine has the highest oxidation number, which is +7.What must nitrogen's oxidation state be in NO₃⁻?
Nitrogen's oxidation state in NO₃⁻ must be +5.What is the oxidation number for Cl?
The oxidation number for Cl in Cl⁻ is -1; in compounds with oxygen, it can be positive.What is the charge on the carbon atom in carbon monoxide?
The oxidation number (not actual charge) of carbon in CO is +2.What is the oxidation state of chlorine in HClO2?
The oxidation state of chlorine in HClO2 is +3.Which compound has the atom with the highest oxidation number?
KMnO₄ has manganese with the highest oxidation number, +7.What is the charge on the oxygen atom in carbon monoxide?
The oxidation number of oxygen in CO is -2.What is the oxidation state of nitrogen in Mg(NO2)2?
The oxidation state of nitrogen in NO2⁻ is +3.