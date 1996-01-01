Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the oxidation number of chlorine in chloric acid (HClO3)? The oxidation number of chlorine in HClO3 is +5.

What is the oxidizing agent in the reaction Zn + 2 H⁺ → Zn²⁺ + H₂? The oxidizing agent is H⁺ (hydrogen ion).

Which element is most likely to have an oxidation number of +2? Group 2A elements, such as magnesium (Mg), are most likely to have an oxidation number of +2.

What does an atom gain or lose in an oxidation-reduction reaction? An atom gains or loses electrons in an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction.

Which of the following species contains manganese with the highest oxidation number? MnO4⁻ (permanganate ion) contains manganese with the highest oxidation number, which is +7.

Which of these is an oxidation half-reaction? An oxidation half-reaction is one in which electrons are lost, such as Zn → Zn²⁺ + 2e⁻.