Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #1 Flashcards

Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #1
  • What is the oxidation number of chlorine in chloric acid (HClO3)?
    The oxidation number of chlorine in HClO3 is +5.
  • What is the oxidizing agent in the reaction Zn + 2 H⁺ → Zn²⁺ + H₂?
    The oxidizing agent is H⁺ (hydrogen ion).
  • Which element is most likely to have an oxidation number of +2?
    Group 2A elements, such as magnesium (Mg), are most likely to have an oxidation number of +2.
  • What does an atom gain or lose in an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    An atom gains or loses electrons in an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction.
  • Which of the following species contains manganese with the highest oxidation number?
    MnO4⁻ (permanganate ion) contains manganese with the highest oxidation number, which is +7.
  • Which of these is an oxidation half-reaction?
    An oxidation half-reaction is one in which electrons are lost, such as Zn → Zn²⁺ + 2e⁻.
  • What is the oxidation state of each individual carbon atom in C2O4²⁻ (oxalate ion)?
    Each carbon atom in C2O4²⁻ has an oxidation state of +3.
  • Which of the following statements are associated with oxidation?
    Oxidation involves the loss of electrons and an increase in oxidation number.
  • What is the oxidation number of phosphorus in LiH2PO4?
    The oxidation number of phosphorus in LiH2PO4 is +5.
  • Which of the following statements is false when referring to the oxidation state of carbon?
    It is false to say that carbon always has an oxidation state of +4; its oxidation state varies depending on the compound.
  • What is the oxidation number for copper in CuSO4?
    The oxidation number for copper in CuSO4 is +2.
  • Which of these particles are lost in the oxidation process?
    Electrons are lost in the oxidation process.
  • What is the sum of the oxidation numbers of MgS?
    The sum of the oxidation numbers in MgS is 0.
  • What is the oxidation number of oxygen?
    The oxidation number of oxygen is usually -2.
  • What is the oxidation number of the carbon atom in CO?
    The oxidation number of carbon in CO is +2.
  • What is the oxidation number of oxygen in CO?
    The oxidation number of oxygen in CO is -2.
  • What must the oxidation number of carbon be in CO?
    The oxidation number of carbon in CO must be +2.
  • Which compound has phosphorus (P) with an oxidation number of -3?
    Phosphine (PH3) has phosphorus with an oxidation number of -3.
  • How many unpaired electrons would you expect for the complex ion [FeCl6]⁴⁻?
    Fe²⁺ in [FeCl6]⁴⁻ has 4 unpaired electrons.
  • Which rule for assigning oxidation numbers is correct?
    The oxidation number of a Group 1A element in a compound is always +1.
  • What is the oxidation number of oxygen in most compounds?
    The oxidation number of oxygen in most compounds is -2.
  • What is the oxidation number of oxygen in potassium superoxide (KO2)?
    The oxidation number of oxygen in KO2 is -½.
  • What is the oxidation number for barium (Ba)?
    The oxidation number for barium in compounds is +2.
  • In which one of the following molecules does sulfur have the smallest oxidation number?
    In H2S, sulfur has the smallest oxidation number, which is -2.
  • What is being oxidized in a redox reaction?
    The species that loses electrons is being oxidized.
  • Which of the following compounds at 25°C and 1.0 atm contains an element in a +1 oxidation state?
    NaCl contains sodium with a +1 oxidation state.
  • What are the oxidation states of carbon atoms I and II in the compound shown?
    Carbon atom I and II in oxalate (C2O4²⁻) each have an oxidation state of +3.
  • What happens to an atom when it gets oxidized?
    When an atom is oxidized, it loses electrons and its oxidation number increases.
  • What is the oxidation state of Cl in each of the following ions?
    In Cl⁻, the oxidation state is -1; in ClO₄⁻, it is +7.
  • What is the oxidation number of each vanadium atom in V₂O₅?
    Each vanadium atom in V₂O₅ has an oxidation number of +5.
  • What is the oxidation state of boron in Na2B4O7?
    The oxidation state of boron in Na2B4O7 is +3.
  • What is the oxidation number (charge) for an atom of nitrogen?
    The oxidation number of nitrogen varies; in N₂ it is 0, in NH₃ it is -3, and in NO₃⁻ it is +5.
  • In which one of the following molecules does chlorine have the highest oxidation number?
    In ClO₄⁻, chlorine has the highest oxidation number, which is +7.
  • What must nitrogen's oxidation state be in NO₃⁻?
    Nitrogen's oxidation state in NO₃⁻ must be +5.
  • What is the oxidation number for Cl?
    The oxidation number for Cl in Cl⁻ is -1; in compounds with oxygen, it can be positive.
  • What is the charge on the carbon atom in carbon monoxide?
    The oxidation number (not actual charge) of carbon in CO is +2.
  • What is the oxidation state of chlorine in HClO2?
    The oxidation state of chlorine in HClO2 is +3.
  • Which compound has the atom with the highest oxidation number?
    KMnO₄ has manganese with the highest oxidation number, +7.
  • What is the charge on the oxygen atom in carbon monoxide?
    The oxidation number of oxygen in CO is -2.
  • What is the oxidation state of nitrogen in Mg(NO2)2?
    The oxidation state of nitrogen in NO2⁻ is +3.