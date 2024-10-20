Calculating Molar Mass definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Molar Mass A physical property representing the mass of a substance per mole, typically in grams per mole.

Molecular Weight Another term for molar mass, indicating the mass of a molecule per mole.

Molecular Mass Synonymous with molar mass, it describes the mass of a molecule per mole.

Grams per Mole The unit of measurement for molar mass, indicating mass per amount of substance.

Kilograms The SI unit for mass, used in scientific measurements.

Moles The SI unit for the amount of substance, fundamental in chemistry.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using molar mass.

SI Unit International System of Units, standardizing measurements like mass and amount.

Physical Property A characteristic of a substance that can be observed without changing its identity.