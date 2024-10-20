Calculating Molar Mass definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Calculating Molar Mass definitions

Calculating Molar Mass definitions
  • Molar Mass
    A physical property representing the mass of a substance per mole, typically in grams per mole.
  • Molecular Weight
    Another term for molar mass, indicating the mass of a molecule per mole.
  • Molecular Mass
    Synonymous with molar mass, it describes the mass of a molecule per mole.
  • Grams per Mole
    The unit of measurement for molar mass, indicating mass per amount of substance.
  • Kilograms
    The SI unit for mass, used in scientific measurements.
  • Moles
    The SI unit for the amount of substance, fundamental in chemistry.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using molar mass.
  • SI Unit
    International System of Units, standardizing measurements like mass and amount.
  • Physical Property
    A characteristic of a substance that can be observed without changing its identity.
  • Substance
    A form of matter with a uniform and definite composition.