Calculating Molar Mass definitions Flashcards
Calculating Molar Mass definitions
Terms in this set (10)
- Molar MassA physical property representing the mass of a substance per mole, typically in grams per mole.
- Molecular WeightAnother term for molar mass, indicating the mass of a molecule per mole.
- Molecular MassSynonymous with molar mass, it describes the mass of a molecule per mole.
- Grams per MoleThe unit of measurement for molar mass, indicating mass per amount of substance.
- KilogramsThe SI unit for mass, used in scientific measurements.
- MolesThe SI unit for the amount of substance, fundamental in chemistry.
- StoichiometryThe calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using molar mass.
- SI UnitInternational System of Units, standardizing measurements like mass and amount.
- Physical PropertyA characteristic of a substance that can be observed without changing its identity.
- SubstanceA form of matter with a uniform and definite composition.