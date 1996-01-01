Calculating Molar Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the molar mass of BF3? The molar mass of BF3 is 67.81 g/mol.

What is the molar mass of fluorine (F)? The molar mass of fluorine is 18.998 g/mol.

What is the molar mass of H2O? The molar mass of H2O is 18.02 g/mol.

What is the definition of molar mass? Molar mass is the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).

What is the formula mass of Na2SO4? The formula mass of Na2SO4 is 142.05 amu.