Calculating Molar Mass quiz #1 Flashcards
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the molar mass of BF3?
The molar mass of BF3 is 67.81 g/mol.What is the molar mass of fluorine (F)?
The molar mass of fluorine is 18.998 g/mol.What is the molar mass of H2O?
The molar mass of H2O is 18.02 g/mol.What is the molar mass of BF3?
The molar mass of BF3 is 67.81 g/mol.What is the definition of molar mass?
Molar mass is the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).What is the formula mass of Na2SO4?
The formula mass of Na2SO4 is 142.05 amu.What is the mass of 8 moles of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
The mass of 8 moles of NaCl is 8 × 58.44 g = 467.52 g.What is the mass of one mole of carbon atoms?
The mass of one mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.What is the molar mass of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
The molar mass of sodium chloride is 58.44 g/mol.What is the molar mass of hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
The molar mass of HCl is 36.46 g/mol.What is the correct molar mass for the compound FeSO4?
The molar mass of FeSO4 is 151.91 g/mol.How many elements are in C6H12O6?
There are three elements in C6H12O6: carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.What is the molar mass of aluminum (Al)?
The molar mass of aluminum is 26.98 g/mol.What is the molar mass of chlorine (Cl)?
The molar mass of chlorine is 35.45 g/mol.What is the molar mass of ammonia (NH3)?
The molar mass of ammonia (NH3) is 17.03 g/mol.How many grams of a substance with a given molar mass are needed to prepare a solution of ions?
To prepare a solution, multiply the desired moles of ions by the molar mass of the substance to find the required grams.How do you determine the formula weight of NaCl?
Add the atomic masses of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl): 22.99 + 35.45 = 58.44 amu.What is the mass of 1.000 mole of carbon atoms?
The mass of 1.000 mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.What is the molar mass of sodium chloride?
The molar mass of sodium chloride is 58.44 g/mol.What is the concentration of [H+] if [HNO3] is 0.01 M?
For strong acid HNO3, [H+] = 0.01 M.What is the molar mass of ammonia (NH3)?
The molar mass of ammonia is 17.03 g/mol.How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula NH4NO3?
NH4NO3 contains 2 nitrogen, 4 hydrogen, and 3 oxygen atoms.A compound consists of 37.51 g C. What is the next step to determine its empirical formula?
Convert the mass of carbon to moles using its molar mass.What is true about the molar mass of chlorine gas?
Chlorine gas (Cl2) has a molar mass of 70.90 g/mol.What is the molar mass of beryllium oxide (BeO)?
The molar mass of BeO is 25.01 g/mol.What is the molar mass of chlorine gas (Cl2)?
The molar mass of chlorine gas is 70.90 g/mol.What is the mass of 2.50 mol of iron(II) hydroxide (Fe(OH)2)?
The mass is 2.50 × 89.87 g = 224.68 g.What is the mass of 9.30 moles of silane (SiH4)?
The mass is 9.30 × 32.12 g = 298.72 g.What is the molar mass of oxygen (O)?
The molar mass of oxygen is 16.00 g/mol.What is the mass of 0.240 mol of glucose (C6H12O6)?
The mass is 0.240 × 180.16 g = 43.24 g.What is the number of atoms in three grams of gold (Au)?
Number of atoms = (3 g / 196.97 g/mol) × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 9.18 × 10^21 atoms.What is the molar mass of carbon (C)?
The molar mass of carbon is 12.01 g/mol.How much does one sucrose molecule weigh in grams?
One sucrose molecule weighs 5.98 × 10^-22 g.Approximately how much does a mole of carbon atoms (atomic weight 12) weigh?
A mole of carbon atoms weighs approximately 12 g.How does an element's molar mass relate to its atomic mass?
An element's molar mass in g/mol is numerically equal to its atomic mass in amu.What is the mass of 1 mole of carbon?
The mass of 1 mole of carbon is 12.01 g.What is the mass in grams of 5.40 moles of lithium?
The mass is 5.40 × 6.94 g = 37.48 g.Which compound has a molar mass of 174.3 g/mol?
Na2SO4 has a molar mass of 142.05 g/mol; K2SO4 has a molar mass of 174.26 g/mol.Which of the gases in the graph below has the largest molar mass?
The gas with the highest value on the graph has the largest molar mass.What is the approximate percent by mass of oxygen in SO3?
Percent oxygen = (48.00/80.07) × 100% ≈ 60.0%.