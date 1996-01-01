Calculating Molar Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #1
  • What is the molar mass of BF3?
    The molar mass of BF3 is 67.81 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of fluorine (F)?
    The molar mass of fluorine is 18.998 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of H2O?
    The molar mass of H2O is 18.02 g/mol.
  • What is the definition of molar mass?
    Molar mass is the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
  • What is the formula mass of Na2SO4?
    The formula mass of Na2SO4 is 142.05 amu.
  • What is the mass of 8 moles of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
    The mass of 8 moles of NaCl is 8 × 58.44 g = 467.52 g.
  • What is the mass of one mole of carbon atoms?
    The mass of one mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.
  • What is the molar mass of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
    The molar mass of sodium chloride is 58.44 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
    The molar mass of HCl is 36.46 g/mol.
  • What is the correct molar mass for the compound FeSO4?
    The molar mass of FeSO4 is 151.91 g/mol.
  • How many elements are in C6H12O6?
    There are three elements in C6H12O6: carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • What is the molar mass of aluminum (Al)?
    The molar mass of aluminum is 26.98 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of chlorine (Cl)?
    The molar mass of chlorine is 35.45 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of ammonia (NH3)?
    The molar mass of ammonia (NH3) is 17.03 g/mol.
  • How many grams of a substance with a given molar mass are needed to prepare a solution of ions?
    To prepare a solution, multiply the desired moles of ions by the molar mass of the substance to find the required grams.
  • How do you determine the formula weight of NaCl?
    Add the atomic masses of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl): 22.99 + 35.45 = 58.44 amu.
  • What is the mass of 1.000 mole of carbon atoms?
    The mass of 1.000 mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.
  • What is the concentration of [H+] if [HNO3] is 0.01 M?
    For strong acid HNO3, [H+] = 0.01 M.
  • How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula NH4NO3?
    NH4NO3 contains 2 nitrogen, 4 hydrogen, and 3 oxygen atoms.
  • A compound consists of 37.51 g C. What is the next step to determine its empirical formula?
    Convert the mass of carbon to moles using its molar mass.
  • What is true about the molar mass of chlorine gas?
    Chlorine gas (Cl2) has a molar mass of 70.90 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of beryllium oxide (BeO)?
    The molar mass of BeO is 25.01 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of chlorine gas (Cl2)?
    The molar mass of chlorine gas is 70.90 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 2.50 mol of iron(II) hydroxide (Fe(OH)2)?
    The mass is 2.50 × 89.87 g = 224.68 g.
  • What is the mass of 9.30 moles of silane (SiH4)?
    The mass is 9.30 × 32.12 g = 298.72 g.
  • What is the molar mass of oxygen (O)?
    The molar mass of oxygen is 16.00 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 0.240 mol of glucose (C6H12O6)?
    The mass is 0.240 × 180.16 g = 43.24 g.
  • What is the number of atoms in three grams of gold (Au)?
    Number of atoms = (3 g / 196.97 g/mol) × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 9.18 × 10^21 atoms.
  • What is the molar mass of carbon (C)?
    The molar mass of carbon is 12.01 g/mol.
  • How much does one sucrose molecule weigh in grams?
    One sucrose molecule weighs 5.98 × 10^-22 g.
  • Approximately how much does a mole of carbon atoms (atomic weight 12) weigh?
    A mole of carbon atoms weighs approximately 12 g.
  • How does an element's molar mass relate to its atomic mass?
    An element's molar mass in g/mol is numerically equal to its atomic mass in amu.
  • What is the mass in grams of 5.40 moles of lithium?
    The mass is 5.40 × 6.94 g = 37.48 g.
  • Which compound has a molar mass of 174.3 g/mol?
    Na2SO4 has a molar mass of 142.05 g/mol; K2SO4 has a molar mass of 174.26 g/mol.
  • Which of the gases in the graph below has the largest molar mass?
    The gas with the highest value on the graph has the largest molar mass.
  • What is the approximate percent by mass of oxygen in SO3?
    Percent oxygen = (48.00/80.07) × 100% ≈ 60.0%.