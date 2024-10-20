Cell Notation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cell Notation A shorthand method to represent the redox reaction in an electrochemical cell using phase and physical boundaries.

Phase Boundary A single line in cell notation indicating where two phases of the same substance coexist at equilibrium.

Physical Boundary Two solid lines in cell notation representing the separation between the anode and cathode.

Anode The electrode where oxidation occurs, losing electrons, and is negatively charged in a galvanic cell.

Cathode The electrode where reduction occurs, gaining electrons, and is positively charged in a galvanic cell.

Oxidation A process at the anode where electrons are lost, resulting in an increase in oxidation state.

Reduction A process at the cathode where electrons are gained, resulting in a decrease in oxidation state.

Galvanic Cell A spontaneous electrochemical cell where chemical energy is converted into electrical energy.

Voltaic Cell Another term for a galvanic cell, where spontaneous redox reactions generate electricity.

Half-Reaction A part of the redox reaction showing either oxidation or reduction, used to balance the overall reaction.

Electrode A conductor through which electrons enter or leave the electrochemical cell, such as anode or cathode.

Cu 2+ Copper ion with a 2+ charge, involved in reduction at the cathode in the given cell example.

Cr 2+ Chromium ion with a 2+ charge, involved in oxidation at the anode in the given cell example.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species, comprising oxidation and reduction.