Chemical Properties definitions Flashcards

Chemical Property A characteristic of matter observed during a chemical reaction, altering the substance's composition and identity.

Chemical Reaction A process where reactants undergo a chemical change to form products with different compositions and bonds.

Flammability A measure of how easily a substance can catch fire and sustain combustion.

Toxicity The degree to which a substance can harm organisms, potentially causing adverse health effects.

Corrosion The process by which a substance deteriorates materials, often through chemical reactions with the environment.

Reactivity The tendency of a substance to undergo chemical changes in a reaction, often producing visible effects like bubbles.

Radioactivity The emission of radiation from a substance as a result of changes in its atomic nuclei.

Solubility The ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution.

Reactants Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction that undergo change to form products.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having different compositions from the reactants.

Methanol A simple alcohol compound, often used as a solvent or fuel, with the formula CH3OH.

Carbon Dioxide A colorless gas produced by burning carbon and organic compounds, and by respiration.

Water Vapor The gaseous phase of water, often produced as a byproduct in chemical reactions.