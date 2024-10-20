Chemical Properties definitions Flashcards
Chemical Properties definitions
- Chemical PropertyA characteristic of matter observed during a chemical reaction, altering the substance's composition and identity.
- Chemical ReactionA process where reactants undergo a chemical change to form products with different compositions and bonds.
- FlammabilityA measure of how easily a substance can catch fire and sustain combustion.
- ToxicityThe degree to which a substance can harm organisms, potentially causing adverse health effects.
- CorrosionThe process by which a substance deteriorates materials, often through chemical reactions with the environment.
- ReactivityThe tendency of a substance to undergo chemical changes in a reaction, often producing visible effects like bubbles.
- RadioactivityThe emission of radiation from a substance as a result of changes in its atomic nuclei.
- SolubilityThe ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution.
- ReactantsSubstances present at the start of a chemical reaction that undergo change to form products.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having different compositions from the reactants.
- MethanolA simple alcohol compound, often used as a solvent or fuel, with the formula CH3OH.
- Carbon DioxideA colorless gas produced by burning carbon and organic compounds, and by respiration.
- Water VaporThe gaseous phase of water, often produced as a byproduct in chemical reactions.
- Chemical ChangeA process where the composition and identity of a substance are permanently altered.