Chemical Properties definitions Flashcards

  • Chemical Property
    A characteristic of matter observed during a chemical reaction, altering the substance's composition and identity.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where reactants undergo a chemical change to form products with different compositions and bonds.
  • Flammability
    A measure of how easily a substance can catch fire and sustain combustion.
  • Toxicity
    The degree to which a substance can harm organisms, potentially causing adverse health effects.
  • Corrosion
    The process by which a substance deteriorates materials, often through chemical reactions with the environment.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of a substance to undergo chemical changes in a reaction, often producing visible effects like bubbles.
  • Radioactivity
    The emission of radiation from a substance as a result of changes in its atomic nuclei.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous solution.
  • Reactants
    Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction that undergo change to form products.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having different compositions from the reactants.
  • Methanol
    A simple alcohol compound, often used as a solvent or fuel, with the formula CH3OH.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A colorless gas produced by burning carbon and organic compounds, and by respiration.
  • Water Vapor
    The gaseous phase of water, often produced as a byproduct in chemical reactions.
  • Chemical Change
    A process where the composition and identity of a substance are permanently altered.