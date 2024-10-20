Chirality definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Chirality A property of molecules where mirror images are non-superimposable, often due to a carbon atom bonded to four different groups.

Enantiomers Chiral molecules that are mirror images of each other and rotate plane-polarized light.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four unique groups, making the molecule chiral.

Optical Isomers Another term for enantiomers, highlighting their ability to rotate plane-polarized light.

Achiral Describes a molecule that lacks a chiral center, having no four unique groups attached to a carbon.

Plane-Polarized Light Light that vibrates in a single plane, used to observe optical activity in chiral molecules.

Isomers Molecules with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements.

Mirror Image A reflection of a molecule that may or may not be superimposable on the original.

Inversion Method A technique to draw enantiomers by changing the spatial orientation of bonds.