Classification of Ligands definitions Flashcards
Classification of Ligands definitions
- LigandsLewis bases that donate lone pairs to metal cations, classified by the number of donor atoms.
- MonodentateLigands with one donor atom that can donate a lone pair to a central metal.
- BidentateLigands with two donor atoms, separated by at least two other atoms, that can donate lone pairs.
- PolydentateLigands with more than two donor atoms, capable of forming multiple bonds with metal cations.
- ChelatesStable ring structures formed when polydentate ligands bond to metal cations.
- Donor atomsAtoms in a ligand that donate lone pairs to a central metal, often negatively charged.
- HydroxideA common monodentate ligand with a negatively charged oxygen as the donor atom.
- AmmoniaA monodentate ligand where nitrogen donates a lone pair to a central metal.
- CyanideA monodentate ligand with a negatively charged carbon as the donor atom.
- EthylenediamineA bidentate ligand with two nitrogen donor atoms separated by two carbon atoms.
- EDTAA well-known polydentate ligand with six donor atoms, used as a preservative.
- Chelating agentsBidentate and polydentate ligands that form stable ring structures with metals.
- Complex ionA structure formed when ligands bond to a central metal, often more stable with chelating agents.
- Ring structuresFormed by chelating agents in complex ions, ideally 5 or 6 membered for stability.
- OxalateA bidentate ligand with two negatively charged oxygen donor atoms.