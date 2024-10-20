Classification of Ligands definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ligands Lewis bases that donate lone pairs to metal cations, classified by the number of donor atoms.

Monodentate Ligands with one donor atom that can donate a lone pair to a central metal.

Bidentate Ligands with two donor atoms, separated by at least two other atoms, that can donate lone pairs.

Polydentate Ligands with more than two donor atoms, capable of forming multiple bonds with metal cations.

Chelates Stable ring structures formed when polydentate ligands bond to metal cations.

Donor atoms Atoms in a ligand that donate lone pairs to a central metal, often negatively charged.

Hydroxide A common monodentate ligand with a negatively charged oxygen as the donor atom.

Ammonia A monodentate ligand where nitrogen donates a lone pair to a central metal.

Cyanide A monodentate ligand with a negatively charged carbon as the donor atom.

Ethylenediamine A bidentate ligand with two nitrogen donor atoms separated by two carbon atoms.

EDTA A well-known polydentate ligand with six donor atoms, used as a preservative.

Chelating agents Bidentate and polydentate ligands that form stable ring structures with metals.

Complex ion A structure formed when ligands bond to a central metal, often more stable with chelating agents.

Ring structures Formed by chelating agents in complex ions, ideally 5 or 6 membered for stability.