Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Classification of Ligands definitions Flashcards

Back
Classification of Ligands definitions
1/15
  • Ligands
    Lewis bases that donate lone pairs to metal cations, classified by the number of donor atoms.
  • Monodentate
    Ligands with one donor atom that can donate a lone pair to a central metal.
  • Bidentate
    Ligands with two donor atoms, separated by at least two other atoms, that can donate lone pairs.
  • Polydentate
    Ligands with more than two donor atoms, capable of forming multiple bonds with metal cations.
  • Chelates
    Stable ring structures formed when polydentate ligands bond to metal cations.
  • Donor atoms
    Atoms in a ligand that donate lone pairs to a central metal, often negatively charged.
  • Hydroxide
    A common monodentate ligand with a negatively charged oxygen as the donor atom.
  • Ammonia
    A monodentate ligand where nitrogen donates a lone pair to a central metal.
  • Cyanide
    A monodentate ligand with a negatively charged carbon as the donor atom.
  • Ethylenediamine
    A bidentate ligand with two nitrogen donor atoms separated by two carbon atoms.
  • EDTA
    A well-known polydentate ligand with six donor atoms, used as a preservative.
  • Chelating agents
    Bidentate and polydentate ligands that form stable ring structures with metals.
  • Complex ion
    A structure formed when ligands bond to a central metal, often more stable with chelating agents.
  • Ring structures
    Formed by chelating agents in complex ions, ideally 5 or 6 membered for stability.
  • Oxalate
    A bidentate ligand with two negatively charged oxygen donor atoms.