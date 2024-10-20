Skip to main content
Classification of Matter definitions Flashcards

Classification of Matter definitions
  • Chemistry
    The study of matter and the changes it undergoes, with the atom as its basic unit.
  • Matter
    Anything that occupies space and has mass, classified into elements, compounds, and mixtures.
  • Atom
    The basic functional unit of matter, forming the building blocks of elements.
  • Element
    A type of matter composed of one kind of atom, found on the periodic table.
  • Compound
    Matter composed of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • Mixture
    Matter composed of elements and/or compounds physically mixed together.
  • Pure Substance
    Matter with a single composition, not mixed with other substances.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A mixture with a uniform composition, where different components are indistinguishable.
  • Heterogeneous Mixture
    A mixture with a non-uniform composition, where different components are distinguishable.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties.
  • Carbon
    An element represented by the symbol C, composed of one kind of atom.
  • Oxygen
    An element represented by the symbol O, existing naturally as O2.
  • Water
    A compound with the chemical formula H2O, composed of hydrogen and oxygen.
  • Glucose
    A natural sugar compound with the formula C6H12O6, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Air
    A homogeneous mixture of gases, primarily oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.