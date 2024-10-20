Classification of Matter definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chemistry The study of matter and the changes it undergoes, with the atom as its basic unit.

Matter Anything that occupies space and has mass, classified into elements, compounds, and mixtures.

Atom The basic functional unit of matter, forming the building blocks of elements.

Element A type of matter composed of one kind of atom, found on the periodic table.

Compound Matter composed of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.

Mixture Matter composed of elements and/or compounds physically mixed together.

Pure Substance Matter with a single composition, not mixed with other substances.

Homogeneous Mixture A mixture with a uniform composition, where different components are indistinguishable.

Heterogeneous Mixture A mixture with a non-uniform composition, where different components are distinguishable.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties.

Carbon An element represented by the symbol C, composed of one kind of atom.

Oxygen An element represented by the symbol O, existing naturally as O2.

Water A compound with the chemical formula H2O, composed of hydrogen and oxygen.

Glucose A natural sugar compound with the formula C6H12O6, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.