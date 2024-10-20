Classification of Matter definitions Flashcards
Classification of Matter definitions
- ChemistryThe study of matter and the changes it undergoes, with the atom as its basic unit.
- MatterAnything that occupies space and has mass, classified into elements, compounds, and mixtures.
- AtomThe basic functional unit of matter, forming the building blocks of elements.
- ElementA type of matter composed of one kind of atom, found on the periodic table.
- CompoundMatter composed of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
- MixtureMatter composed of elements and/or compounds physically mixed together.
- Pure SubstanceMatter with a single composition, not mixed with other substances.
- Homogeneous MixtureA mixture with a uniform composition, where different components are indistinguishable.
- Heterogeneous MixtureA mixture with a non-uniform composition, where different components are distinguishable.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties.
- CarbonAn element represented by the symbol C, composed of one kind of atom.
- OxygenAn element represented by the symbol O, existing naturally as O2.
- WaterA compound with the chemical formula H2O, composed of hydrogen and oxygen.
- GlucoseA natural sugar compound with the formula C6H12O6, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
- AirA homogeneous mixture of gases, primarily oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.