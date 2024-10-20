Classification of Matter quiz #1 Flashcards

Which describes the modern classification system of matter?
The modern classification system of matter categorizes it into elements, compounds, and mixtures based on composition and bonding.
What is the name of the process that plants use to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis is the process that plants use to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Which of the following is a nonrenewable resource? a. geothermal b. solar c. nuclear d. biomass
c. nuclear
What are the three domains of life?
The three domains of life are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which of the following is a renewable resource? a. wind b. coal c. natural gas d. oil
a. wind
Which of the following is a renewable source of energy? a. solar b. coal c. nuclear d. natural gas
a. solar
Which of the following is a natural source of atmospheric carbon dioxide? a. volcanic eruptions b. photosynthesis c. fossil fuel combustion d. deforestation
a. volcanic eruptions
Which of the following categories includes all others in the list? a. species b. genus c. family d. order
d. order
Which would best be described as abiotic? a. plants b. animals c. rocks d. bacteria
c. rocks
Which level of classification contains all the others? a. species b. genus c. family d. kingdom
d. kingdom
Which of the following is not a renewable resource? a. wind b. solar c. coal d. hydropower
c. coal
Which of the following is an example of an emergent property?
Consciousness arising from the network of neurons in the brain is an example of an emergent property.
Which of the following is not a macromolecule? a. protein b. lipid c. glucose d. nucleic acid
c. glucose
Which statement correctly describes compounds?
Compounds are substances formed from two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together.
What are the least abundant of the formed elements in blood?
White blood cells are the least abundant of the formed elements in blood.
Which of the following is not true about matter in the biosphere?
Matter in the biosphere is not created or destroyed; it is recycled through various processes.
Which of the following are correctly paired? a. DNA - protein b. glucose - carbohydrate c. lipid - nucleic acid d. enzyme - lipid
b. glucose - carbohydrate
What is free nitrogen?
Free nitrogen refers to nitrogen gas (N2) in the atmosphere, which is not readily available for use by most organisms.
Which of the following substances is a mineral? a. quartz b. protein c. glucose d. lipid
a. quartz
A simple random sample is also which of the following? a. biased sample b. stratified sample c. probability sample d. convenience sample
c. probability sample
What is the kingdom that contains single-celled organisms that live in extreme environments?
The kingdom Archaea contains single-celled organisms that live in extreme environments.
What are processes that remove carbon from the atmosphere called?
Processes that remove carbon from the atmosphere are called carbon sequestration.
Which statement best describes a true solution?
A true solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.
Which of the following is an example of a suspension? a. saltwater b. air c. oil and water d. sugar solution
c. oil and water
Which of the following kingdoms does not contain multicellular organisms? a. Plantae b. Animalia c. Fungi d. Protista
d. Protista
Which of the following is a greenhouse gas? a. oxygen b. nitrogen c. methane d. argon
c. methane
Bleach is an example of which group of chemicals used for disinfection?
Bleach is an example of oxidizing agents used for disinfection.
Which of the following is not a renewable energy source? a. wind b. solar c. natural gas d. hydropower
c. natural gas
Which are not considered greenhouse gases? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. oxygen d. nitrous oxide
c. oxygen
Which of the following is an abiotic reservoir? a. forest b. ocean c. animal d. plant
b. ocean
Which of the following is not a domain? a. Bacteria b. Archaea c. Eukarya d. Protista
d. Protista
Which of the following is not a renewable resource that could reduce our reliance on fossil fuels? a. wind b. solar c. coal d. hydropower
c. coal
Which of the following is considered objective information? a. opinions b. measurements c. beliefs d. assumptions
b. measurements
Which of the following includes all the others? a. molecule b. atom c. compound d. element
c. compound
All known species belong to one of three domains. What are these domains?
The three domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which of the following terms is correctly matched with its definition? a. atom - smallest unit of a compound b. molecule - smallest unit of an element c. compound - two or more elements chemically bonded d. element - mixture of different substances
c. compound - two or more elements chemically bonded
Which of the following media are chemically definable? a. complex media b. synthetic media c. enriched media d. selective media