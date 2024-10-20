Classification of Matter quiz #2 Flashcards

Qualitative data include which of the following? a. numerical measurements b. descriptions c. statistical analysis d. calculations
b. descriptions
All members of the domain Bacteria have which of the following characteristics? a. multicellular b. eukaryotic c. prokaryotic d. photosynthetic
c. prokaryotic
How much of Earth's water is salt water?
Approximately 97% of Earth's water is salt water.
Which group is correctly paired with its description? a. Bacteria - multicellular organisms b. Archaea - eukaryotic cells c. Eukarya - organisms with a nucleus d. Protista - prokaryotic cells
c. Eukarya - organisms with a nucleus
Objective data include which of the following? a. opinions b. measurements c. beliefs d. assumptions
b. measurements
Which of the following would not be considered a renewable resource? a. wind b. solar c. coal d. hydropower
c. coal
Which of the following kingdoms is not included in the domain Eukarya? a. Plantae b. Animalia c. Fungi d. Bacteria
d. Bacteria
Which of the following lists the three domains accepted by most scientists?
The three domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which of the following is a source of point-pollution? a. agricultural runoff b. factory discharge c. urban runoff d. atmospheric deposition
b. factory discharge
Protists belong to which domain?
Protists belong to the domain Eukarya.
Which of the following are the three main classification domains?
The three main classification domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
What are the names of the 3 domains?
The names of the 3 domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which of the following are inputs in a chemical reaction?
Reactants are the inputs in a chemical reaction.
Which one of the following statements is not true? a. Elements are composed of one kind of atom. b. Compounds are chemically bonded elements. c. Mixtures are chemically bonded substances. d. Pure substances have a single composition.
c. Mixtures are chemically bonded substances.
Which is an area of land that all drains to one place?
A watershed is an area of land that all drains to one place.
Which is not a kingdom in the Eukarya domain? a. Plantae b. Animalia c. Fungi d. Archaea
d. Archaea
What is a suspension of oil droplets in a liquid?
An emulsion is a suspension of oil droplets in a liquid.
Which of the following associations is correct? a. DNA - lipid b. glucose - protein c. starch - carbohydrate d. enzyme - nucleic acid
c. starch - carbohydrate
Which is a nonrenewable resource? a. soil b. fish c. wood d. coal
d. coal
This mountain in Hawaii was formed by what process?
The mountain in Hawaii was formed by volcanic activity.
How many domains are there in the classification system?
There are three domains in the classification system: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which is a kingdom? a. Bacteria b. Archaea c. Plantae d. Eukarya
c. Plantae
Which of the following is an objective test? a. essay b. multiple-choice c. opinion survey d. open-ended question
b. multiple-choice
Which of the following is not considered a natural science? a. chemistry b. psychology c. biology d. physics
b. psychology
Which of the following is not a micronutrient? a. iron b. zinc c. vitamin C d. protein
d. protein
Which group is incorrectly paired with its description? a. Bacteria - prokaryotic b. Archaea - eukaryotic c. Eukarya - organisms with a nucleus d. Protista - mostly unicellular
b. Archaea - eukaryotic
Which of the following terms includes all of the others? a. atom b. molecule c. compound d. element
c. compound
Which of the following is not a kingdom in the domain Eukarya? a. Plantae b. Animalia c. Fungi d. Bacteria
d. Bacteria
Which of the following kingdoms is not classified under the domain Eukarya? a. Plantae b. Animalia c. Fungi d. Archaea
d. Archaea
What is the correct order of the scientific classification system?
The correct order is Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
Which of the following is one of the domains of life? a. Plantae b. Animalia c. Bacteria d. Protista
c. Bacteria
Which of the following is not considered a greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. oxygen
d. oxygen
Which of the following is qualitative data? a. temperature readings b. color descriptions c. weight measurements d. volume calculations
b. color descriptions
Which option is a nonrenewable resource? a. wind b. solar c. coal d. hydropower
c. coal
How many separate species are there in the classification system?
There are millions of separate species classified in the system, with estimates ranging from 8.7 million to over 10 million.
Which of the following best describes minerals?
Minerals are naturally occurring inorganic substances with a definite chemical composition and crystalline structure.
Which of the following is the most common compound in the body?
Water (H2O) is the most common compound in the body.
Which of the following is an example of applied science?
Engineering is an example of applied science.
Which of the following are categories of problem? a. theoretical b. practical c. hypothetical d. all of the above
d. all of the above
Which of the following is an example(s) of an applied science?
Medicine and engineering are examples of applied sciences.