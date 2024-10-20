Skip to main content
Classification of Matter quiz #3 Flashcards

Classification of Matter quiz #3
  • Which of the following is a kingdom in the domain Eukarya? a. Bacteria b. Archaea c. Plantae d. Protista
    c. Plantae
  • Which of the following is a nonrenewable resource? a. hydropower b. biomass c. geothermal power d. coal
    d. coal
  • Which of these is a renewable resource? a. oil b. coal c. wind d. natural gas
    c. wind
  • What percentage of the Earth's water is salt water?
    Approximately 97% of the Earth's water is salt water.
  • What is not an example of an emergent property?
    The individual properties of water molecules are not an example of an emergent property.
  • What is plasma composed of?
    Plasma is composed of ions and free electrons.
  • Which of the following cycles don't cycle through the atmosphere? a. carbon cycle b. nitrogen cycle c. phosphorus cycle d. water cycle
    c. phosphorus cycle
  • Which option is a renewable resource? a. coal b. oil c. solar d. natural gas
    c. solar
  • What type of material slows the flow of heat and electricity?
    An insulator slows the flow of heat and electricity.
  • Which is not a macromolecule? a. protein b. lipid c. glucose d. nucleic acid
    c. glucose
  • Which of the following is not a greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. nitrogen
    d. nitrogen
  • Which of the following is not considered to be a greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. oxygen
    d. oxygen
  • Which of these biological elements cannot be recycled? a. carbon b. nitrogen c. phosphorus d. energy
    d. energy
  • Which of these is not a greenhouse gas? a. nitrous oxide b. carbon dioxide c. ozone d. methane
    c. ozone
  • What is the correct order of classification?
    The correct order is Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
  • Which of the following is a source of point pollution? a. agricultural runoff b. factory discharge c. urban runoff d. atmospheric deposition
    b. factory discharge
  • Which of the following is not a main type of greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. oxygen
    d. oxygen
  • Which one of the following is not a greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. nitrogen
    d. nitrogen
  • H2O (water) is what type of compound?
    H2O (water) is a compound composed of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded together.
  • Which is the only nutrient to not cycle through the atmosphere?
    Phosphorus is the only nutrient that does not cycle through the atmosphere.
  • Which of the following is considered a renewable resource? a. coal b. oil c. wind d. natural gas
    c. wind
  • Which of the following processes contributes to the mineral content of soils?
    Weathering of rocks contributes to the mineral content of soils.
  • How should this molecule be classified and why?
    This molecule should be classified as a compound because it consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • What makes minerals inorganic nutrients?
    Minerals are considered inorganic nutrients because they are naturally occurring substances that do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.
  • Which of the following natural resources is considered renewable? a. coal b. oil c. solar d. natural gas
    c. solar
  • Which of the following is a correct association? a. DNA - lipid b. glucose - protein c. starch - carbohydrate d. enzyme - nucleic acid
    c. starch - carbohydrate
  • What is an example of applied science?
    Engineering is an example of applied science.
  • Which statement is true about inorganic compounds?
    Inorganic compounds typically do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.
  • Which soil particles are the smallest?
    Clay particles are the smallest soil particles.
  • What percentage of Earth's water is salt water?
    Approximately 97% of Earth's water is salt water.
  • Which of the following is true of open systems?
    Open systems exchange both energy and matter with their surroundings.
  • Which kingdom does not contain any eukaryotes?
    The kingdom Bacteria does not contain any eukaryotes.