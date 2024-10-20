Classification of Matter quiz #3 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #3
Which of the following is a kingdom in the domain Eukarya? a. Bacteria b. Archaea c. Plantae d. Protista
c. PlantaeWhich of the following is a nonrenewable resource? a. hydropower b. biomass c. geothermal power d. coal
d. coalWhich of these is a renewable resource? a. oil b. coal c. wind d. natural gas
c. windWhat percentage of the Earth's water is salt water?
Approximately 97% of the Earth's water is salt water.What is not an example of an emergent property?
The individual properties of water molecules are not an example of an emergent property.What is plasma composed of?
Plasma is composed of ions and free electrons.Which of the following cycles don't cycle through the atmosphere? a. carbon cycle b. nitrogen cycle c. phosphorus cycle d. water cycle
c. phosphorus cycleWhich option is a renewable resource? a. coal b. oil c. solar d. natural gas
c. solarWhat type of material slows the flow of heat and electricity?
An insulator slows the flow of heat and electricity.Which is not a macromolecule? a. protein b. lipid c. glucose d. nucleic acid
c. glucoseWhich of the following is not a greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. nitrogen
d. oxygenWhich of these biological elements cannot be recycled? a. carbon b. nitrogen c. phosphorus d. energy
d. energyWhich of these is not a greenhouse gas? a. nitrous oxide b. carbon dioxide c. ozone d. methane
c. ozoneWhat is the correct order of classification?
The correct order is Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.Which of the following is a source of point pollution? a. agricultural runoff b. factory discharge c. urban runoff d. atmospheric deposition
b. factory dischargeWhich of the following is not a main type of greenhouse gas? a. carbon dioxide b. methane c. water vapor d. oxygen
d. nitrogenH2O (water) is what type of compound?
H2O (water) is a compound composed of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded together.Which is the only nutrient to not cycle through the atmosphere?
Phosphorus is the only nutrient that does not cycle through the atmosphere.Which of the following is considered a renewable resource? a. coal b. oil c. wind d. natural gas
c. windWhich of the following processes contributes to the mineral content of soils?
Weathering of rocks contributes to the mineral content of soils.How should this molecule be classified and why?
This molecule should be classified as a compound because it consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.What makes minerals inorganic nutrients?
Minerals are considered inorganic nutrients because they are naturally occurring substances that do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.Which of the following natural resources is considered renewable? a. coal b. oil c. solar d. natural gas
c. solarWhich of the following is a correct association? a. DNA - lipid b. glucose - protein c. starch - carbohydrate d. enzyme - nucleic acid
c. starch - carbohydrateWhat is an example of applied science?
Engineering is an example of applied science.Which statement is true about inorganic compounds?
Inorganic compounds typically do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.Which soil particles are the smallest?
Clay particles are the smallest soil particles.What percentage of Earth's water is salt water?
Open systems exchange both energy and matter with their surroundings.Which kingdom does not contain any eukaryotes?
The kingdom Bacteria does not contain any eukaryotes.