Classification of Matter quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of these is a compound: O, CO2, O2, CO? CO2 and CO are compounds.

Which is a characteristic of colloids? Colloids have particles that are dispersed throughout but do not settle out.

Which of the following is a compound? A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, such as H2O.

Which of the following is a homogeneous mixture? Air is a homogeneous mixture.

What are the two types of pure substances? Elements and compounds.

Which is a mixture? A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined, such as salad.