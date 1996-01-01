Classification of Matter quiz #4 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #4
Which of these is a compound: O, CO2, O2, CO?
CO2 and CO are compounds.Which is a characteristic of colloids?
Colloids have particles that are dispersed throughout but do not settle out.Which of the following is a compound?
A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, such as H2O.Which of the following is a homogeneous mixture?
Air is a homogeneous mixture.What are the two types of pure substances?
Elements and compounds.Which is a mixture?
A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined, such as salad.How are elements and compounds different?
Elements consist of one type of atom; compounds consist of two or more different elements chemically bonded.Which is a pure substance?
A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, like oxygen or sodium chloride.An element can be broken into how many substances?
An element cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.Which would most likely form a homogeneous mixture?
Substances that are evenly distributed, such as salt dissolved in water.What defines a mixture?
A mixture is defined as matter composed of two or more substances physically combined.What type of mixture is air?
Air is a homogeneous mixture.How are elements and compounds similar?
Both are pure substances with a definite composition.Which is a characteristic of a homogeneous mixture that is a liquid?
It has a uniform composition throughout.Which area of science is considered the central science?
Chemistry is considered the central science.Which sample is a pure substance?
A sample with a uniform and definite composition, such as pure gold.Which statements are true of heterogeneous mixtures?
Heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different components and are not uniform throughout.How are elements and compounds related?
Compounds are formed when elements chemically combine.Which type of matter can be separated by physical means?
Mixtures can be separated by physical means.What is the difference between a compound and an element?
A compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded; an element contains only one type of atom.Which of the following is a mixture of two or more immiscible liquids?
A suspension, such as oil and water.Which is a pure substance: soda, gasoline, salt water, carbon dioxide?
Carbon dioxide is a pure substance.Which items are matter?
Anything that has mass and occupies space is matter.What is the difference between a mixture and a compound?
Mixtures are physically combined and can be separated; compounds are chemically bonded and have a fixed composition.Which is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom: compound, element, solution, mixture?
Element.Which of the following is not an example of matter?
Light is not matter.Which is a property of every heterogeneous mixture?
It has visibly different components.What type of mixture is steel?
Steel is a homogeneous mixture (alloy).Which sample of matter is a mixture?
A sample containing two or more substances physically combined, such as soil.Which is the best example of a pure substance?
A substance with a fixed composition, such as distilled water.Which of the following is an example of a pure substance?
Gold is an example of a pure substance.What is the most abundant gas in our atmosphere?
Nitrogen.Which substance is a compound?
A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, such as H2O.What should this mixture be classified as: colloid, compound, solution, suspension?
If the mixture has particles that do not settle out, it is a colloid.Which of the following describes a heterogeneous mixture?
A mixture with visibly different components.Which of the following best describes compounds?
Compounds are pure substances made of two or more elements chemically bonded.Homogeneous mixture?
A mixture with a uniform composition throughout, such as air.What are the properties of metalloids?
Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.Which of the following is not a pure substance?
Salt water is not a pure substance.Which diagram represents a mixture?
A diagram showing more than one type of particle not chemically bonded.