Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Classification of Matter quiz #4 Flashcards

Classification of Matter quiz #4
9 students found this helpful
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which of these is a compound: O, CO2, O2, CO?
    CO2 and CO are compounds.
  • Which is a characteristic of colloids?
    Colloids have particles that are dispersed throughout but do not settle out.
  • Which of the following is a compound?
    A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, such as H2O.
  • Which of the following is a homogeneous mixture?
    Air is a homogeneous mixture.
  • What are the two types of pure substances?
    Elements and compounds.
  • Which is a mixture?
    A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined, such as salad.
  • How are elements and compounds different?
    Elements consist of one type of atom; compounds consist of two or more different elements chemically bonded.
  • Which is a pure substance?
    A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition, like oxygen or sodium chloride.
  • An element can be broken into how many substances?
    An element cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
  • Which would most likely form a homogeneous mixture?
    Substances that are evenly distributed, such as salt dissolved in water.
  • What defines a mixture?
    A mixture is defined as matter composed of two or more substances physically combined.
  • What type of mixture is air?
    Air is a homogeneous mixture.
  • How are elements and compounds similar?
    Both are pure substances with a definite composition.
  • Which is a characteristic of a homogeneous mixture that is a liquid?
    It has a uniform composition throughout.
  • Which area of science is considered the central science?
    Chemistry is considered the central science.
  • Which sample is a pure substance?
    A sample with a uniform and definite composition, such as pure gold.
  • Which statements are true of heterogeneous mixtures?
    Heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different components and are not uniform throughout.
  • How are elements and compounds related?
    Compounds are formed when elements chemically combine.
  • Which type of matter can be separated by physical means?
    Mixtures can be separated by physical means.
  • What is the difference between a compound and an element?
    A compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded; an element contains only one type of atom.
  • Which of the following is a mixture of two or more immiscible liquids?
    A suspension, such as oil and water.
  • Which is a pure substance: soda, gasoline, salt water, carbon dioxide?
    Carbon dioxide is a pure substance.
  • Which items are matter?
    Anything that has mass and occupies space is matter.
  • What is the difference between a mixture and a compound?
    Mixtures are physically combined and can be separated; compounds are chemically bonded and have a fixed composition.
  • Which is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom: compound, element, solution, mixture?
    Element.
  • Which of the following is not an example of matter?
    Light is not matter.
  • Which is a property of every heterogeneous mixture?
    It has visibly different components.
  • What type of mixture is steel?
    Steel is a homogeneous mixture (alloy).
  • Which sample of matter is a mixture?
    A sample containing two or more substances physically combined, such as soil.
  • Which is the best example of a pure substance?
    A substance with a fixed composition, such as distilled water.
  • Which of the following is an example of a pure substance?
    Gold is an example of a pure substance.
  • What is the most abundant gas in our atmosphere?
    Nitrogen.
  • Which substance is a compound?
    A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, such as H2O.
  • What should this mixture be classified as: colloid, compound, solution, suspension?
    If the mixture has particles that do not settle out, it is a colloid.
  • Which of the following describes a heterogeneous mixture?
    A mixture with visibly different components.
  • Which of the following best describes compounds?
    Compounds are pure substances made of two or more elements chemically bonded.
  • Homogeneous mixture?
    A mixture with a uniform composition throughout, such as air.
  • What are the properties of metalloids?
    Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
  • Which of the following is not a pure substance?
    Salt water is not a pure substance.
  • Which diagram represents a mixture?
    A diagram showing more than one type of particle not chemically bonded.