Classification of Matter quiz #5 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What type of mixture is a fruit salad?
Fruit salad is a heterogeneous mixture.In which two groups can all matter be classified?
Pure substances and mixtures.What is a heterogeneous mixture?
A mixture with visibly different components.What are the six most important chemical elements of life?
Carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur.Which substance is an example of a colloid?
Milk is an example of a colloid.What is alloy?
An alloy is a homogeneous mixture of metals.Which field of science studies the composition and structure of matter?
Chemistry.Shaving cream has gas dispersed throughout the cream. What type of mixture is this?
Shaving cream is a colloid.How are elements different from compounds?
Elements are made of one type of atom; compounds are made of two or more different elements chemically bonded.Which type of substance cannot be separated physically?
Pure substances (elements and compounds) cannot be separated physically.Which is a characteristic of mixtures?
Mixtures can be separated by physical means.What is a homogeneous mixture?
A mixture with a uniform composition throughout.Why is it important to know the properties of matter?
Knowing properties helps identify, classify, and use substances appropriately.Which type of matter can be physically separated?
Mixtures can be physically separated.What is an example of a mixture?
Air is an example of a mixture.Air is what type of mixture?
Air is a homogeneous mixture.Is a heterogeneous mixture a solution? How do you know?
No, a solution is homogeneous; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components.How is an element different from a compound?
An element contains only one type of atom; a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded.What is the main difference between an element and a compound?
Elements are made of one kind of atom; compounds are made of two or more different elements.Which sample of matter can be separated into two different substances by physical means?
A mixture can be separated by physical means.Is milk a pure substance or a mixture?
Milk is a mixture.Which is an example of a mixture?
Soil is an example of a mixture.Which characteristic applies to all mixtures?
Mixtures have variable composition.Which type of butter is a mixture of butter and oil?
Blended butter is a mixture of butter and oil.Which of the following are examples of inorganic compounds?
Compounds not containing carbon-hydrogen bonds, such as NaCl or CO2.How does the composition of a pure compound differ from that of a mixture?
A pure compound has a fixed composition; a mixture has variable composition.How does an element differ from a compound?
An element is made of one type of atom; a compound is made of two or more different elements.How does a compound differ from an element?
A compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded; an element contains only one type of atom.Is mouthwash an element?
No, mouthwash is a mixture.Which of the following is a mixture?
Gasoline is a mixture.Which best describes a mixture?
A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined.Which is the term for matter that has a definite and uniform composition?
Pure substance.Which of the following describes inorganic molecules?
Inorganic molecules do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.Which property describes a mixture?
Mixtures have variable composition.How do elements and compounds compare?
Both are pure substances, but elements have one type of atom, compounds have two or more.What is matter? Choose the best answer.
Matter is anything that has mass and occupies space.Which sample of matter can not be broken down by a chemical change?
An element cannot be broken down by chemical change.Which of these are not examples of matter?
Energy forms like light and heat are not matter.Which of the following best describes the difference between a mixture and a pure substance?
A pure substance has a fixed composition; a mixture has variable composition.Which of the following statements regarding matter is false?
Matter does not occupy space is false.