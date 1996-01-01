Classification of Matter quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What type of mixture is a fruit salad? Fruit salad is a heterogeneous mixture.

In which two groups can all matter be classified? Pure substances and mixtures.

What is a heterogeneous mixture? A mixture with visibly different components.

What are the six most important chemical elements of life? Carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur.

Which substance is an example of a colloid? Milk is an example of a colloid.

What is alloy? An alloy is a homogeneous mixture of metals.