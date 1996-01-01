Classification of Matter quiz #6 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many layers will a heterogeneous mixture have?
A heterogeneous mixture can have two or more layers.Which of these is a pure substance?
Gold is a pure substance.What do you think a characteristic of a pure substance could be?
A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition.Which material is a pure substance?
Copper is a pure substance.Which sample of matter can be separated into different substances by physical means?
A mixture can be separated by physical means.The drawing shows two water molecules. Which statement is correct?
Each water molecule is a compound made of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.Which can be broken down chemically into simpler substances?
Compounds can be broken down chemically into simpler substances.What is the difference between a colloid and a suspension?
Colloids have particles that do not settle out; suspensions have particles that settle out over time.How do we classify matter?
Matter is classified as pure substances (elements and compounds) and mixtures (homogeneous and heterogeneous).Which substances are inorganic compounds?
Compounds not containing carbon-hydrogen bonds, such as NaCl or CO2.What type of colloid is a pearl?
A pearl is a solid colloid.Which of the following is not a compound?
Oxygen (O2) is not a compound; it is an element.In the classification of matter,
Matter is classified as pure substances and mixtures.Which is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
Salt water is a homogeneous mixture.What is defined as anything made up of atoms that has mass and takes up space?
Matter.Which properties describe all matter?
All matter has mass and occupies space.What is the difference between a pure substance and a mixture?
A pure substance has a fixed composition; a mixture has variable composition.Which of the following are considered pure substances?
Elements and compounds.Which of the following is not true about mixtures?
Mixtures have a fixed composition is not true.In a homogeneous mixture everything is going to be located where?
Evenly distributed throughout the mixture.Which of the following is not a molecule?
A single atom, such as helium, is not a molecule.What are two types of pure substances?
Elements and compounds.Which of these is best classified as a mixture?
Soil is best classified as a mixture.What is not matter?
Energy forms like light and sound are not matter.Is aspirin a substance?
Yes, aspirin is a pure compound.What type of material is defined as having a well-ordered atomic structure?
A crystalline solid.Is a heterogeneous mixture a solution?
No, a solution is a homogeneous mixture.Which of the following is not considered a form of matter?
Heat is not a form of matter.Which of the following is a substance?
Water is a substance.Which of the following is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
Air is an example of a homogeneous mixture.Which container holds a pure substance?
A container with only one type of particle, such as pure water.Which of the following substances is a compound?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a compound.Which is not an example of matter?
Sound is not matter.Why can a solution be classified as a mixture?
A solution contains two or more substances physically combined.What is a main difference between a mixture and a pure substance?
A mixture has variable composition; a pure substance has fixed composition.Which statement best defines the term 'amorphous' when used to describe a solid?
An amorphous solid lacks a well-ordered atomic structure.Which will settle out if allowed to sit on a table: a suspension, a colloid, a solution, a compound?
A suspension will settle out.What are two different ways to classify matter?
Matter can be classified as pure substances or mixtures.What are the four most common elements that make up the earth's crust?
Oxygen, silicon, aluminum, and iron.What is the difference between a homogeneous and a heterogeneous mixture?
Homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition; heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different components.