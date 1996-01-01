Classification of Matter quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many layers will a heterogeneous mixture have? A heterogeneous mixture can have two or more layers.

Which of these is a pure substance? Gold is a pure substance.

What do you think a characteristic of a pure substance could be? A pure substance has a uniform and definite composition.

Which material is a pure substance? Copper is a pure substance.

Which sample of matter can be separated into different substances by physical means? A mixture can be separated by physical means.

The drawing shows two water molecules. Which statement is correct? Each water molecule is a compound made of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.