Classification of Matter quiz #7 Flashcards

Which are characteristics of colloid particles? Colloid particles are dispersed and do not settle out.

In what type of mixture are the substances evenly distributed throughout the mixture? Homogeneous mixture.

Which of the following are examples of mixtures? Air, soil, and salad are examples of mixtures.

Which of the following is not an example of a compound? Oxygen (O2) is not a compound.

Which substance cannot be broken down by a chemical change? An element cannot be broken down by chemical change.

What is an example of a pure substance? Gold is an example of a pure substance.