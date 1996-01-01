Skip to main content
Classification of Matter quiz #7 Flashcards

Classification of Matter quiz #7
  • Which are characteristics of colloid particles?
    Colloid particles are dispersed and do not settle out.
  • In what type of mixture are the substances evenly distributed throughout the mixture?
    Homogeneous mixture.
  • Which of the following are examples of mixtures?
    Air, soil, and salad are examples of mixtures.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a compound?
    Oxygen (O2) is not a compound.
  • Which substance cannot be broken down by a chemical change?
    An element cannot be broken down by chemical change.
  • What is an example of a pure substance?
    Gold is an example of a pure substance.
  • Which is a compound?
    Water (H2O) is a compound.
  • Which of the following is not a physical mixture?
    Water (H2O) is not a physical mixture; it is a compound.
  • Which substance cannot be broken down by a chemical reaction?
    An element cannot be broken down by chemical reaction.
  • In which classification of matter are the components chemically combined?
    Compounds have components chemically combined.
  • Which choice is not an example of a molecule?
    A single atom, such as neon, is not a molecule.
  • What is chalk considered?
    Chalk (calcium carbonate) is a compound.
  • Why is chemistry known as the central science?
    Chemistry connects and overlaps with many other sciences.
  • Which substance is a compound: water, gold, oxygen, hydrogen?
    Water is a compound.
  • Which is not a diatomic molecule?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is not diatomic.
  • Which of the following best describes a mixture that has the same composition throughout?
    A homogeneous mixture.
  • Which one of the following is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
    Salt dissolved in water.
  • Which of the following are substances composed of two or more components?
    Compounds and mixtures.
  • Which of the following items is a pure substance?
    Copper is a pure substance.
  • What elements or compounds make up the majority of the atmospheres of the gas giants?
    Hydrogen and helium.
  • Which of the following best describes a mixture?
    A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined.
  • Pure compound?
    A pure compound has a fixed composition and is made of two or more elements chemically bonded.
  • What type of mixture is milk?
    Milk is a colloid.
  • Which cannot be chemically broken down into simpler substances: compound, element, solution, mixture?
    Element.
  • Which of these substances is an element?
    Gold is an element.
  • The substances on the periodic table are examples of what type of matter?
    Elements.
  • Which mixture is made up of the smallest particles?
    A solution has the smallest particles.
  • Which element makes up most of earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen.
  • What is true of a mixture?
    A mixture has variable composition and can be separated by physical means.
  • What is the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures?
    Homogeneous mixtures are uniform; heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different components.
  • Does milk consist of one type of substance or many different substances?
    Milk consists of many different substances.
  • What is the difference between a homogeneous and heterogeneous mixture?
    Homogeneous mixtures are uniform; heterogeneous mixtures are not.
  • Which of these substances is a compound?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a compound.
  • What is the difference between a homogeneous mixture and a heterogeneous mixture?
    Homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition; heterogeneous mixtures do not.
  • Air can be considered a mixture. Which statement helps describe air?
    Air is a homogeneous mixture of gases.
  • What do all pure substances have in common?
    All pure substances have a fixed composition.
  • How do compounds look compared to the elements that make them up?
    Compounds often have different properties than the elements that form them.
  • What type of matter can be separated by physical means?
    Mixtures can be separated by physical means.
  • Which example is a mixture?
    Soil is a mixture.
  • Which of the following is not a difference between a compound and a mixture?
    Both can contain more than one element is not a difference.