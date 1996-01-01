Classification of Matter quiz #7 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #7
Which are characteristics of colloid particles?
Colloid particles are dispersed and do not settle out.In what type of mixture are the substances evenly distributed throughout the mixture?
Homogeneous mixture.Which of the following are examples of mixtures?
Air, soil, and salad are examples of mixtures.Which of the following is not an example of a compound?
Oxygen (O2) is not a compound.Which substance cannot be broken down by a chemical change?
An element cannot be broken down by chemical change.What is an example of a pure substance?
Gold is an example of a pure substance.Which is a compound?
Water (H2O) is a compound.Which of the following is not a physical mixture?
Water (H2O) is not a physical mixture; it is a compound.Which substance cannot be broken down by a chemical reaction?
An element cannot be broken down by chemical reaction.In which classification of matter are the components chemically combined?
Compounds have components chemically combined.Which choice is not an example of a molecule?
A single atom, such as neon, is not a molecule.What is chalk considered?
Chalk (calcium carbonate) is a compound.Why is chemistry known as the central science?
Chemistry connects and overlaps with many other sciences.Which substance is a compound: water, gold, oxygen, hydrogen?
Water is a compound.Which is not a diatomic molecule?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is not diatomic.Which of the following best describes a mixture that has the same composition throughout?
A homogeneous mixture.Which one of the following is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
Salt dissolved in water.Which of the following are substances composed of two or more components?
Compounds and mixtures.Which of the following items is a pure substance?
Copper is a pure substance.What elements or compounds make up the majority of the atmospheres of the gas giants?
Hydrogen and helium.Which of the following best describes a mixture?
A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined.Pure compound?
A pure compound has a fixed composition and is made of two or more elements chemically bonded.What type of mixture is milk?
Milk is a colloid.Which cannot be chemically broken down into simpler substances: compound, element, solution, mixture?
Element.Which of these substances is an element?
Gold is an element.The substances on the periodic table are examples of what type of matter?
Elements.Which mixture is made up of the smallest particles?
A solution has the smallest particles.Which element makes up most of earth's atmosphere?
Nitrogen.What is true of a mixture?
A mixture has variable composition and can be separated by physical means.What is the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures?
Homogeneous mixtures are uniform; heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different components.Does milk consist of one type of substance or many different substances?
Milk consists of many different substances.What is the difference between a homogeneous and heterogeneous mixture?
Homogeneous mixtures are uniform; heterogeneous mixtures are not.Which of these substances is a compound?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a compound.What is the difference between a homogeneous mixture and a heterogeneous mixture?
Homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition; heterogeneous mixtures do not.Air can be considered a mixture. Which statement helps describe air?
Air is a homogeneous mixture of gases.What do all pure substances have in common?
All pure substances have a fixed composition.How do compounds look compared to the elements that make them up?
Compounds often have different properties than the elements that form them.What type of matter can be separated by physical means?
Mixtures can be separated by physical means.Which example is a mixture?
Soil is a mixture.Which of the following is not a difference between a compound and a mixture?
Both can contain more than one element is not a difference.