Classification of Matter quiz #8 Flashcards

  • What are substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances?
    Elements.
  • Which substance is a combination of different atoms?
    A compound is a combination of different atoms.
  • What is a silicate?
    A silicate is a compound containing silicon and oxygen.
  • What is another name for homogenous mixtures?
    Solutions.
  • What is dry ice an example of?
    Dry ice is a pure compound (solid CO2).
  • Why can some mixtures not be classified as solutions?
    Because their components are not evenly distributed.
  • What are the characteristics of a mixture?
    Mixtures have variable composition and can be separated physically.
  • Is cereal an example of a homogeneous mixture?
    No, cereal is a heterogeneous mixture.
  • Which of the following describes a mixture in which the components remain distinct?
    A heterogeneous mixture.
  • Which best describes a heterogeneous mixture?
    A mixture with visibly different components.
  • Which of the following mixtures is homogeneous?
    Salt water is homogeneous.
  • Which type of substance is milk?
    Milk is a mixture (colloid).
  • Is coffee a homogeneous mixture?
    Yes, coffee is a homogeneous mixture.
  • What is an example of matter?
    Water is an example of matter.
  • Which choice is a compound?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a compound.
  • What distinguishes a substance from a mixture?
    A substance has a fixed composition; a mixture has variable composition.
  • Which of the following are mixtures?
    Air, soil, and salad are mixtures.
  • Can salt be a substance?
    Yes, salt (NaCl) is a pure compound.
  • Is milk a mixture?
    Yes, milk is a mixture.
  • Which type of mixture is soda an example of?
    Soda is a homogeneous mixture (solution).
  • Is air a pure substance?
    No, air is a mixture.
  • Which beverage is a homogeneous mixture?
    Tea is a homogeneous mixture.
  • What are the defining characteristics of matter?
    Matter has mass and occupies space.
  • Which is a characteristic of all mixtures?
    Mixtures have variable composition.
  • What is a substance called that consists of a single type of atom?
    An element.
  • Is sugar an example of a mixture?
    No, sugar is a pure compound.
  • What kind of mixture is a solution? A suspension? A colloid?
    A solution is homogeneous; a suspension is heterogeneous; a colloid is intermediate.
  • Which of these substances are elements?
    Gold and oxygen are elements.
  • What is one property of a suspension that is different from that of a solution or a colloid?
    Suspensions have particles that settle out over time.
  • What is the difference between a heterogeneous mixture and a homogeneous mixture?
    Homogeneous mixtures are uniform; heterogeneous mixtures are not.
  • What are sugar and water in a homogenous mixture of sugar and water?
    Sugar is the solute; water is the solvent.
  • What is anything that has mass and takes up space?
    Matter.
  • Is sugar a pure substance?
    Yes, sugar is a pure compound.
  • In what type of matter are atoms most tightly packed?
    In solids.
  • Which of the following occupies a volume: solids, liquids, gases, all of the above?
    All of the above.
  • Which must be a mixture of substances?
    Soil must be a mixture.
  • Which statement is an identifying characteristic of a mixture?
    A mixture can be separated by physical means.
  • Which of these mixtures are heterogeneous?
    Salad and soil are heterogeneous mixtures.
  • Which term describes a mixture that is not uniform throughout?
    Heterogeneous mixture.
  • Which is the best example of a mixture?
    Air is a good example of a mixture.