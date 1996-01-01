Classification of Matter quiz #8 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What are substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances?
Elements.Which substance is a combination of different atoms?
A compound is a combination of different atoms.What is a silicate?
A silicate is a compound containing silicon and oxygen.What is another name for homogenous mixtures?
Solutions.What is dry ice an example of?
Dry ice is a pure compound (solid CO2).Why can some mixtures not be classified as solutions?
Because their components are not evenly distributed.What are the characteristics of a mixture?
Mixtures have variable composition and can be separated physically.Is cereal an example of a homogeneous mixture?
No, cereal is a heterogeneous mixture.Which of the following describes a mixture in which the components remain distinct?
A heterogeneous mixture.Which best describes a heterogeneous mixture?
A mixture with visibly different components.Which of the following mixtures is homogeneous?
Salt water is homogeneous.Which type of substance is milk?
Milk is a mixture (colloid).Is coffee a homogeneous mixture?
Yes, coffee is a homogeneous mixture.What is an example of matter?
Water is an example of matter.Which choice is a compound?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a compound.What distinguishes a substance from a mixture?
A substance has a fixed composition; a mixture has variable composition.Which of the following are mixtures?
Air, soil, and salad are mixtures.Can salt be a substance?
Yes, salt (NaCl) is a pure compound.Is milk a mixture?
Yes, milk is a mixture.Which type of mixture is soda an example of?
Soda is a homogeneous mixture (solution).Is air a pure substance?
No, air is a mixture.Which beverage is a homogeneous mixture?
Tea is a homogeneous mixture.What are the defining characteristics of matter?
Matter has mass and occupies space.Which is a characteristic of all mixtures?
Mixtures have variable composition.What is a substance called that consists of a single type of atom?
An element.Is sugar an example of a mixture?
No, sugar is a pure compound.What kind of mixture is a solution? A suspension? A colloid?
A solution is homogeneous; a suspension is heterogeneous; a colloid is intermediate.Which of these substances are elements?
Gold and oxygen are elements.What is one property of a suspension that is different from that of a solution or a colloid?
Suspensions have particles that settle out over time.What is the difference between a heterogeneous mixture and a homogeneous mixture?
Homogeneous mixtures are uniform; heterogeneous mixtures are not.What are sugar and water in a homogenous mixture of sugar and water?
Sugar is the solute; water is the solvent.What is anything that has mass and takes up space?
Matter.Is sugar a pure substance?
Yes, sugar is a pure compound.In what type of matter are atoms most tightly packed?
In solids.Which of the following occupies a volume: solids, liquids, gases, all of the above?
All of the above.Which must be a mixture of substances?
Soil must be a mixture.Which statement is an identifying characteristic of a mixture?
A mixture can be separated by physical means.Which of these mixtures are heterogeneous?
Salad and soil are heterogeneous mixtures.Which term describes a mixture that is not uniform throughout?
Heterogeneous mixture.Which is the best example of a mixture?
Air is a good example of a mixture.