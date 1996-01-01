Classification of Matter quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances? Elements.

Which substance is a combination of different atoms? A compound is a combination of different atoms.

What is a silicate? A silicate is a compound containing silicon and oxygen.

What is another name for homogenous mixtures? Solutions.

What is dry ice an example of? Dry ice is a pure compound (solid CO2).

Why can some mixtures not be classified as solutions? Because their components are not evenly distributed.