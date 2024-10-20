Collision Theory definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Collision Theory definitions

Collision Theory definitions
  • Collision Theory
    A theory stating that chemical reactions occur when reactant molecules collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation.
  • Activation Energy
    The minimum energy required for reactants to successfully collide and form products in a chemical reaction.
  • Temperature
    A factor that increases the energy of molecular collisions, thus enhancing the reaction rate.
  • Concentration
    The amount of reactant molecules present, influencing the frequency of collisions and reaction rate.
  • Orientation
    The specific alignment of molecules during a collision that determines the success of a chemical reaction.
  • Arrhenius Equation
    An equation that relates the rate constant of a reaction to temperature, activation energy, and frequency factor.
  • Rate Constant (K)
    A value that indicates the speed of a chemical reaction, influenced by temperature and activation energy.
  • Frequency Factor (A)
    A component of the Arrhenius equation representing the frequency of collisions and orientation factor.
  • Gas Constant (R)
    A constant used in the Arrhenius equation, typically 8.314 J/(mol·K), relating energy to temperature.
  • Orientation Factor (P)
    A fraction representing the proportion of collisions with the correct orientation for a successful reaction.
  • Collision Frequency (Z)
    The number of molecular collisions occurring per unit time, affecting the likelihood of successful reactions.
  • Molecular Shape
    The 3D arrangement of atoms in a molecule, affecting orientation and success of collisions.
  • Reaction Rate
    The speed at which reactants are converted into products, influenced by collision frequency and energy.
  • Energetic Collisions
    Collisions where molecules have sufficient energy to overcome activation energy and react.
  • Successful Collision
    A collision where reactant molecules meet with enough energy and correct orientation to form products.