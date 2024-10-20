Collision Theory definitions Flashcards
Collision Theory definitions
- Collision TheoryA theory stating that chemical reactions occur when reactant molecules collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation.
- Activation EnergyThe minimum energy required for reactants to successfully collide and form products in a chemical reaction.
- TemperatureA factor that increases the energy of molecular collisions, thus enhancing the reaction rate.
- ConcentrationThe amount of reactant molecules present, influencing the frequency of collisions and reaction rate.
- OrientationThe specific alignment of molecules during a collision that determines the success of a chemical reaction.
- Arrhenius EquationAn equation that relates the rate constant of a reaction to temperature, activation energy, and frequency factor.
- Rate Constant (K)A value that indicates the speed of a chemical reaction, influenced by temperature and activation energy.
- Frequency Factor (A)A component of the Arrhenius equation representing the frequency of collisions and orientation factor.
- Gas Constant (R)A constant used in the Arrhenius equation, typically 8.314 J/(mol·K), relating energy to temperature.
- Orientation Factor (P)A fraction representing the proportion of collisions with the correct orientation for a successful reaction.
- Collision Frequency (Z)The number of molecular collisions occurring per unit time, affecting the likelihood of successful reactions.
- Molecular ShapeThe 3D arrangement of atoms in a molecule, affecting orientation and success of collisions.
- Reaction RateThe speed at which reactants are converted into products, influenced by collision frequency and energy.
- Energetic CollisionsCollisions where molecules have sufficient energy to overcome activation energy and react.
- Successful CollisionA collision where reactant molecules meet with enough energy and correct orientation to form products.