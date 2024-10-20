Collision Theory definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Collision Theory A theory stating that chemical reactions occur when reactant molecules collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation.

Activation Energy The minimum energy required for reactants to successfully collide and form products in a chemical reaction.

Temperature A factor that increases the energy of molecular collisions, thus enhancing the reaction rate.

Concentration The amount of reactant molecules present, influencing the frequency of collisions and reaction rate.

Orientation The specific alignment of molecules during a collision that determines the success of a chemical reaction.

Arrhenius Equation An equation that relates the rate constant of a reaction to temperature, activation energy, and frequency factor.

Rate Constant (K) A value that indicates the speed of a chemical reaction, influenced by temperature and activation energy.

Frequency Factor (A) A component of the Arrhenius equation representing the frequency of collisions and orientation factor.

Gas Constant (R) A constant used in the Arrhenius equation, typically 8.314 J/(mol·K), relating energy to temperature.

Orientation Factor (P) A fraction representing the proportion of collisions with the correct orientation for a successful reaction.

Collision Frequency (Z) The number of molecular collisions occurring per unit time, affecting the likelihood of successful reactions.

Molecular Shape The 3D arrangement of atoms in a molecule, affecting orientation and success of collisions.

Reaction Rate The speed at which reactants are converted into products, influenced by collision frequency and energy.

Energetic Collisions Collisions where molecules have sufficient energy to overcome activation energy and react.