Collision Theory quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following statements applies to the collision theory in chemical reactions?
Collision theory states that chemical reactions occur when reactant molecules collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation.What is collision theory?
Collision theory explains that chemical reactions happen when reactant molecules collide with enough energy and the correct orientation to form products.Which statement correctly expresses the collision theory?
A chemical reaction occurs only if reactant molecules collide with enough energy and in the proper orientation.According to the collision theory, what conditions must be met for a chemical reaction to occur?
Reactant molecules must collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation for a reaction to occur.Which of the following factors affects the collision rate of molecules in the gas phase?
Temperature, concentration of reactants, and activation energy affect the collision rate of molecules in the gas phase.Which of the following is necessary for collisions to be successful in producing a chemical reaction?
Collisions must have enough energy and the correct molecular orientation to be successful.Which statement best applies collision theory to preventing a dangerous reaction from occurring?
Reducing reactant concentration or temperature can decrease the frequency and energy of collisions, lowering the chance of a dangerous reaction.How does the collision theory explain the results observed in the Collision Theory Gizmo simulation?
The simulation shows that increasing temperature or concentration leads to more frequent and energetic collisions, resulting in a higher reaction rate, as predicted by collision theory.Why do chemical reactions occur when molecules or atoms collide?
Chemical reactions occur when molecules or atoms collide with enough energy and the correct orientation to break and form new bonds.What does the orientation factor (P) in the Arrhenius equation represent?
The orientation factor (P) represents the fraction of molecular collisions that occur with the correct orientation for a reaction to take place.