Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law definitions Flashcards

Combined Gas Law Integrates Boyle's, Charles's, and Gay-Lussac's laws to relate pressure, volume, and temperature.

Boyle's Law States that pressure and volume are inversely proportional at constant temperature.

Charles's Law Indicates that volume is directly proportional to temperature at constant pressure.

Gay-Lussac's Law Describes pressure as directly proportional to temperature at constant volume.

Pressure The force exerted by gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters or cubic meters.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting pressure and volume.

Proportional A relationship where one quantity increases or decreases as another quantity does the same.

Inversely Proportional A relationship where one quantity increases as another decreases.

Constant A value that remains unchanged in a given mathematical relationship or equation.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts considered.