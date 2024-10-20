Skip to main content
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law definitions Flashcards

  • Combined Gas Law
    Integrates Boyle's, Charles's, and Gay-Lussac's laws to relate pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • Boyle's Law
    States that pressure and volume are inversely proportional at constant temperature.
  • Charles's Law
    Indicates that volume is directly proportional to temperature at constant pressure.
  • Gay-Lussac's Law
    Describes pressure as directly proportional to temperature at constant volume.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters or cubic meters.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting pressure and volume.
  • Proportional
    A relationship where one quantity increases or decreases as another quantity does the same.
  • Inversely Proportional
    A relationship where one quantity increases as another decreases.
  • Constant
    A value that remains unchanged in a given mathematical relationship or equation.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts considered.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts.