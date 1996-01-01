Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the proper form of the combined gas law equation? The proper form of the combined gas law is (P × V) / T = constant, or when comparing two states: (P1 × V1) / T1 = (P2 × V2) / T2.

The combined gas law relates which variables? The combined gas law relates pressure, volume, and temperature of a gas.

Which variable is assumed to be constant in the combined gas law? The amount of gas (number of moles) is assumed to be constant in the combined gas law.

Which equation represents the combined gas law? The equation (P1 × V1) / T1 = (P2 × V2) / T2 represents the combined gas law.

A gas occupies 40.0 L at 150 K. What volume does it occupy at 300 K, assuming pressure and amount of gas are constant? Using Charles's Law (V1/T1 = V2/T2): V2 = V1 × (T2/T1) = 40.0 L × (300 K / 150 K) = 80.0 L.