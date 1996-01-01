Skip to main content
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law quiz #1
  • What is the proper form of the combined gas law equation?
    The proper form of the combined gas law is (P × V) / T = constant, or when comparing two states: (P1 × V1) / T1 = (P2 × V2) / T2.
  • The combined gas law relates which variables?
    The combined gas law relates pressure, volume, and temperature of a gas.
  • Which variable is assumed to be constant in the combined gas law?
    The amount of gas (number of moles) is assumed to be constant in the combined gas law.
  • Which equation represents the combined gas law?
    The equation (P1 × V1) / T1 = (P2 × V2) / T2 represents the combined gas law.
  • Which equation is derived from the combined gas law?
    The equation (P1 × V1) / T1 = (P2 × V2) / T2 is derived from the combined gas law.
  • A gas occupies 40.0 L at 150 K. What volume does it occupy at 300 K, assuming pressure and amount of gas are constant?
    Using Charles's Law (V1/T1 = V2/T2): V2 = V1 × (T2/T1) = 40.0 L × (300 K / 150 K) = 80.0 L.
  • Which three individual gas laws are combined to form the combined gas law?
    The combined gas law is formed by combining Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Gay-Lussac's Law.
  • How does Boyle's Law describe the relationship between pressure and volume?
    Boyle's Law states that pressure is inversely proportional to volume for a given amount of gas at constant temperature.
  • What does the constant 'k' represent in the combined gas law equation?
    The constant 'k' represents a fixed value for a given amount of gas, assuming no change in the number of moles.
  • Why is temperature placed in the denominator in the combined gas law equation?
    Temperature is in the denominator because both Charles's Law and Gay-Lussac's Law relate temperature directly to volume and pressure, respectively.