Complex Ions: Formation Constant definitions Flashcards

Complex Ions: Formation Constant definitions
  • Complex Ion
    A structure formed when a metal cation bonds with a ligand, acting as a Lewis acid-base pair.
  • Metal Cation
    A positively charged metal ion that acts as a Lewis acid by accepting electron pairs.
  • Lewis Acid
    An electron pair acceptor, often a metal cation in the context of complex ions.
  • Ligand
    A molecule or ion that donates a lone pair of electrons, acting as a Lewis base.
  • Lewis Base
    An electron pair donor, typically a ligand in complex ion formation.
  • Ammonia
    A neutral molecule with a lone pair of electrons, often acting as a ligand.
  • Cadmium Ion
    A metal cation with a 2+ charge, capable of forming complex ions with ligands.
  • Formation Constant
    An equilibrium constant (Kf) expressing the stability of a complex ion in solution.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and liquids.
  • Electron Pair
    A pair of electrons shared or transferred in chemical bonding, crucial in Lewis acid-base reactions.
  • Net Charge
    The overall charge of a complex ion, determined by the charges of its components.