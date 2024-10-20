Complex Ions: Formation Constant definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Complex Ion A structure formed when a metal cation bonds with a ligand, acting as a Lewis acid-base pair.

Metal Cation A positively charged metal ion that acts as a Lewis acid by accepting electron pairs.

Lewis Acid An electron pair acceptor, often a metal cation in the context of complex ions.

Ligand A molecule or ion that donates a lone pair of electrons, acting as a Lewis base.

Lewis Base An electron pair donor, typically a ligand in complex ion formation.

Ammonia A neutral molecule with a lone pair of electrons, often acting as a ligand.

Cadmium Ion A metal cation with a 2+ charge, capable of forming complex ions with ligands.

Formation Constant An equilibrium constant (Kf) expressing the stability of a complex ion in solution.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and liquids.

Electron Pair A pair of electrons shared or transferred in chemical bonding, crucial in Lewis acid-base reactions.