Complex Ions: Formation Constant quiz Flashcards

What is a complex ion in chemistry?
A complex ion is a structure formed when a metal cation, acting as a Lewis acid, bonds with a ligand, which acts as a Lewis base.How does ammonia act in the formation of a complex ion with cadmium?
Ammonia acts as a Lewis base by donating a lone pair of electrons to the cadmium ion, which acts as a Lewis acid.What is the charge of a complex ion formed by cadmium and ammonia?
The complex ion formed by cadmium and ammonia has an overall charge of 2+.What is the role of a ligand in a complex ion?
A ligand acts as a Lewis base, donating a lone pair of electrons to the metal cation in a complex ion.What does the formation constant (Kf) represent in complex ion chemistry?
The formation constant (Kf) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the stability of a complex ion in solution.How is the formation constant (Kf) calculated?
The formation constant (Kf) is calculated as the ratio of the concentration of products to reactants, excluding solids and liquids.What is the significance of the formation constant in predicting metal behavior?
The formation constant helps predict the stability and behavior of metals in various chemical environments.What is the charge of ammonia when it forms a complex ion with cadmium?
Ammonia is neutral and has no charge when it forms a complex ion with cadmium.What is the role of a metal cation in a complex ion?
A metal cation acts as a Lewis acid, accepting electron pairs from ligands in a complex ion.Which of the following contain complex ions: [Cd(NH3)4]2+, NaCl, or H2O?
[Cd(NH3)4]2+ contains complex ions, while NaCl and H2O do not.