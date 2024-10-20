Skip to main content
Complex Ions: Formation Constant quiz Flashcards

  • What is a complex ion in chemistry?
    A complex ion is a structure formed when a metal cation, acting as a Lewis acid, bonds with a ligand, which acts as a Lewis base.
  • How does ammonia act in the formation of a complex ion with cadmium?
    Ammonia acts as a Lewis base by donating a lone pair of electrons to the cadmium ion, which acts as a Lewis acid.
  • What is the charge of a complex ion formed by cadmium and ammonia?
    The complex ion formed by cadmium and ammonia has an overall charge of 2+.
  • What is the role of a ligand in a complex ion?
    A ligand acts as a Lewis base, donating a lone pair of electrons to the metal cation in a complex ion.
  • What does the formation constant (Kf) represent in complex ion chemistry?
    The formation constant (Kf) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the stability of a complex ion in solution.
  • How is the formation constant (Kf) calculated?
    The formation constant (Kf) is calculated as the ratio of the concentration of products to reactants, excluding solids and liquids.
  • What is the significance of the formation constant in predicting metal behavior?
    The formation constant helps predict the stability and behavior of metals in various chemical environments.
  • What is the charge of ammonia when it forms a complex ion with cadmium?
    Ammonia is neutral and has no charge when it forms a complex ion with cadmium.
  • What is the role of a metal cation in a complex ion?
    A metal cation acts as a Lewis acid, accepting electron pairs from ligands in a complex ion.
  • Which of the following contain complex ions: [Cd(NH3)4]2+, NaCl, or H2O?
    [Cd(NH3)4]2+ contains complex ions, while NaCl and H2O do not.