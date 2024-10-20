Condensed Formula definitions Flashcards
Condensed Formula definitions
- Condensed FormulaA notation showing atom groupings in a molecule without displaying all bonds, emphasizing carbon connectivity.
- Structural FormulaA detailed representation of a molecule showing all bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen bonds.
- CarbonAn element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, often bonded to hydrogen in condensed formulas.
- HydrogenAn element frequently bonded to carbon in organic compounds, represented in grouped form in condensed formulas.
- ParenthesesSymbols used in condensed formulas to denote branched structures or repeating units within a molecule.
- SubscriptsNumbers in condensed formulas indicating the quantity of repeating units or atoms in a group.
- Branched StructureA molecular configuration where groups of atoms extend from the main carbon chain, shown in parentheses.
- Repeating UnitsIdentical groups of atoms in a molecule, often indicated by parentheses and subscripts in condensed formulas.
- HydrocarbonA compound consisting entirely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, often represented in condensed formulas.
- Main ChainThe longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the backbone in condensed formulas.