Condensed Formula definitions Flashcards

Condensed Formula definitions
  • Condensed Formula
    A notation showing atom groupings in a molecule without displaying all bonds, emphasizing carbon connectivity.
  • Structural Formula
    A detailed representation of a molecule showing all bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen bonds.
  • Carbon
    An element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, often bonded to hydrogen in condensed formulas.
  • Hydrogen
    An element frequently bonded to carbon in organic compounds, represented in grouped form in condensed formulas.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used in condensed formulas to denote branched structures or repeating units within a molecule.
  • Subscripts
    Numbers in condensed formulas indicating the quantity of repeating units or atoms in a group.
  • Branched Structure
    A molecular configuration where groups of atoms extend from the main carbon chain, shown in parentheses.
  • Repeating Units
    Identical groups of atoms in a molecule, often indicated by parentheses and subscripts in condensed formulas.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound consisting entirely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, often represented in condensed formulas.
  • Main Chain
    The longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the backbone in condensed formulas.