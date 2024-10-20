Condensed Formula definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Condensed Formula A notation showing atom groupings in a molecule without displaying all bonds, emphasizing carbon connectivity.

Structural Formula A detailed representation of a molecule showing all bonds between atoms, including carbon-carbon and carbon-hydrogen bonds.

Carbon An element that forms the backbone of organic molecules, often bonded to hydrogen in condensed formulas.

Hydrogen An element frequently bonded to carbon in organic compounds, represented in grouped form in condensed formulas.

Parentheses Symbols used in condensed formulas to denote branched structures or repeating units within a molecule.

Subscripts Numbers in condensed formulas indicating the quantity of repeating units or atoms in a group.

Branched Structure A molecular configuration where groups of atoms extend from the main carbon chain, shown in parentheses.

Repeating Units Identical groups of atoms in a molecule, often indicated by parentheses and subscripts in condensed formulas.

Hydrocarbon A compound consisting entirely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, often represented in condensed formulas.