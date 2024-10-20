Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Constant-Pressure Calorimetry definitions Flashcards

Back
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry definitions
1/15
  • Calorimeter
    An insulated container used to measure heat transfer during chemical or physical processes.
  • Heat Capacity
    The amount of heat required to change the temperature of an object by one degree Celsius.
  • Coffee Cup Calorimeter
    An insulated styrofoam cup used in constant pressure calorimetry to measure heat transfer.
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, under which constant pressure calorimetry occurs.
  • Specific Heat Capacity
    The heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius.
  • Temperature Change
    The difference in temperature before and after a heat transfer process.
  • Joules
    A unit of energy used to quantify heat transfer in calorimetry.
  • Kelvin
    A temperature scale used in scientific measurements, where 0 K is absolute zero.
  • Styrofoam
    A material used in coffee cup calorimeters for insulation to minimize heat loss.
  • Thermometer
    A device used to measure temperature changes in a calorimeter.
  • Stirrer
    A tool used in a calorimeter to ensure uniform temperature distribution in the liquid.
  • Heat Transfer
    The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, used in calculating heat transfer.
  • Degrees Celsius
    A temperature scale where water freezes at 0° and boils at 100° under standard conditions.
  • Kilojoules
    A unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, often used in calorimetry.