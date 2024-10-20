Constant-Pressure Calorimetry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Calorimeter An insulated container used to measure heat transfer during chemical or physical processes.

Heat Capacity The amount of heat required to change the temperature of an object by one degree Celsius.

Coffee Cup Calorimeter An insulated styrofoam cup used in constant pressure calorimetry to measure heat transfer.

Atmospheric Pressure The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, under which constant pressure calorimetry occurs.

Specific Heat Capacity The heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Temperature Change The difference in temperature before and after a heat transfer process.

Joules A unit of energy used to quantify heat transfer in calorimetry.

Kelvin A temperature scale used in scientific measurements, where 0 K is absolute zero.

Styrofoam A material used in coffee cup calorimeters for insulation to minimize heat loss.

Thermometer A device used to measure temperature changes in a calorimeter.

Stirrer A tool used in a calorimeter to ensure uniform temperature distribution in the liquid.

Heat Transfer The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, used in calculating heat transfer.

Degrees Celsius A temperature scale where water freezes at 0° and boils at 100° under standard conditions.