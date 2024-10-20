Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Crystal Field Splitting The division of degenerate d orbitals into two energy levels due to ligand interactions.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals that have the same energy level before splitting occurs.

Octahedral Complex A complex ion where ligands are positioned at the corners of an octahedron around a central atom.

Ligand An ion or molecule that donates a pair of electrons to a central atom in a complex.

E Set The pair of d orbitals (dx²-y² and dz²) with higher energy in an octahedral complex.

T Set The triplet of d orbitals with lower energy in an octahedral complex.

Crystal Field Splitting Energy (Δ) The energy difference between the E set and T set of orbitals in a complex.

d Orbitals A set of five orbitals that can be split into different energy levels in a complex.

Geometry The spatial arrangement of ligands around the central atom in a complex.

Energy Levels The specific energies that electrons can have in an atom or molecule.

Axis An imaginary line that passes through the center of a complex, influencing orbital energy.

Interaction The effect of ligands on the energy of d orbitals in a complex.

Doublet A pair of orbitals in the E set of an octahedral complex.

Triplet A group of three orbitals in the T set of an octahedral complex.