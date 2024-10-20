Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards

Back
Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes definitions
1/15
  • Crystal Field Splitting
    The division of degenerate d orbitals into two energy levels due to ligand interactions.
  • Degenerate Orbitals
    Orbitals that have the same energy level before splitting occurs.
  • Octahedral Complex
    A complex ion where ligands are positioned at the corners of an octahedron around a central atom.
  • Ligand
    An ion or molecule that donates a pair of electrons to a central atom in a complex.
  • E Set
    The pair of d orbitals (dx²-y² and dz²) with higher energy in an octahedral complex.
  • T Set
    The triplet of d orbitals with lower energy in an octahedral complex.
  • Crystal Field Splitting Energy (Δ)
    The energy difference between the E set and T set of orbitals in a complex.
  • d Orbitals
    A set of five orbitals that can be split into different energy levels in a complex.
  • Geometry
    The spatial arrangement of ligands around the central atom in a complex.
  • Energy Levels
    The specific energies that electrons can have in an atom or molecule.
  • Axis
    An imaginary line that passes through the center of a complex, influencing orbital energy.
  • Interaction
    The effect of ligands on the energy of d orbitals in a complex.
  • Doublet
    A pair of orbitals in the E set of an octahedral complex.
  • Triplet
    A group of three orbitals in the T set of an octahedral complex.
  • d x²-y² and d z²
    The d orbitals oriented along the axes with higher energy in an octahedral complex.