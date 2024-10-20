Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

De Broglie Wavelength definitions Flashcards

Back
De Broglie Wavelength definitions
1/12
  • De Broglie Wavelength
    Relates an object's wave-like behavior to its momentum using Planck's constant.
  • Planck's Constant
    A fundamental constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s) used in quantum mechanics.
  • Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, influencing its wave-like properties.
  • Wave-Particle Duality
    The concept that matter exhibits both wave-like and particle-like properties.
  • Quantum Mechanics
    A branch of physics dealing with phenomena at the subatomic level.
  • Electron Diffraction
    A phenomenon where electrons display wave-like behavior, forming patterns.
  • Potential Well
    A region where a particle is confined by potential energy barriers.
  • Photon
    A particle representing a quantum of light, exhibiting wave-particle duality.
  • Subatomic Particle
    Particles smaller than an atom, such as electrons, protons, and neutrons.
  • Lambda
    The symbol (λ) representing wavelength in meters in the de Broglie equation.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, affecting its wavelength.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, influencing its de Broglie wavelength.