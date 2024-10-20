De Broglie Wavelength definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

De Broglie Wavelength Relates an object's wave-like behavior to its momentum using Planck's constant.

Planck's Constant A fundamental constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s) used in quantum mechanics.

Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, influencing its wave-like properties.

Wave-Particle Duality The concept that matter exhibits both wave-like and particle-like properties.

Quantum Mechanics A branch of physics dealing with phenomena at the subatomic level.

Electron Diffraction A phenomenon where electrons display wave-like behavior, forming patterns.

Potential Well A region where a particle is confined by potential energy barriers.

Photon A particle representing a quantum of light, exhibiting wave-particle duality.

Subatomic Particle Particles smaller than an atom, such as electrons, protons, and neutrons.

Lambda The symbol (λ) representing wavelength in meters in the de Broglie equation.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, affecting its wavelength.