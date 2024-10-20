De Broglie Wavelength definitions Flashcards
Back
De Broglie Wavelength definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- De Broglie WavelengthRelates an object's wave-like behavior to its momentum using Planck's constant.
- Planck's ConstantA fundamental constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s) used in quantum mechanics.
- MomentumThe product of an object's mass and velocity, influencing its wave-like properties.
- Wave-Particle DualityThe concept that matter exhibits both wave-like and particle-like properties.
- Quantum MechanicsA branch of physics dealing with phenomena at the subatomic level.
- Electron DiffractionA phenomenon where electrons display wave-like behavior, forming patterns.
- Potential WellA region where a particle is confined by potential energy barriers.
- PhotonA particle representing a quantum of light, exhibiting wave-particle duality.
- Subatomic ParticleParticles smaller than an atom, such as electrons, protons, and neutrons.
- LambdaThe symbol (λ) representing wavelength in meters in the de Broglie equation.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction, affecting its wavelength.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, influencing its de Broglie wavelength.