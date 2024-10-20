Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions Flashcards
Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions
- DensityA measure of mass per unit volume, crucial for understanding the compactness of a substance.
- Water DisplacementA method to determine the volume of an object by measuring the change in water level when submerged.
- VolumeThe amount of space an object occupies, often measured in milliliters for liquids.
- Non-Geometric ObjectsItems that do not have regular shapes, making traditional volume calculation methods ineffective.
- Graduated CylinderA tool used to measure liquid volume, marked with a scale for precision.
- MillilitersA metric unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, commonly used in scientific measurements.
- SubmersionThe act of placing an object completely under the surface of a liquid.
- Initial VolumeThe volume of liquid in a container before an object is submerged.
- Final VolumeThe volume of liquid in a container after an object is submerged.
- Volume CalculationThe process of determining the space an object occupies, often using water displacement for irregular shapes.