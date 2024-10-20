Skip to main content
Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions Flashcards

Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions
  • Density
    A measure of mass per unit volume, crucial for understanding the compactness of a substance.
  • Water Displacement
    A method to determine the volume of an object by measuring the change in water level when submerged.
  • Volume
    The amount of space an object occupies, often measured in milliliters for liquids.
  • Non-Geometric Objects
    Items that do not have regular shapes, making traditional volume calculation methods ineffective.
  • Graduated Cylinder
    A tool used to measure liquid volume, marked with a scale for precision.
  • Milliliters
    A metric unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, commonly used in scientific measurements.
  • Submersion
    The act of placing an object completely under the surface of a liquid.
  • Initial Volume
    The volume of liquid in a container before an object is submerged.
  • Final Volume
    The volume of liquid in a container after an object is submerged.
  • Volume Calculation
    The process of determining the space an object occupies, often using water displacement for irregular shapes.