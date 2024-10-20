Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, crucial for understanding the compactness of a substance.

Water Displacement A method to determine the volume of an object by measuring the change in water level when submerged.

Volume The amount of space an object occupies, often measured in milliliters for liquids.

Non-Geometric Objects Items that do not have regular shapes, making traditional volume calculation methods ineffective.

Graduated Cylinder A tool used to measure liquid volume, marked with a scale for precision.

Milliliters A metric unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, commonly used in scientific measurements.

Submersion The act of placing an object completely under the surface of a liquid.

Initial Volume The volume of liquid in a container before an object is submerged.

Final Volume The volume of liquid in a container after an object is submerged.