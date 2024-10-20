Density definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Density The ratio of mass to volume, varying by phase of matter, with units like g/mL for liquids and g/L for gases.

Mass The amount of matter in an object, typically measured in grams in the context of density.

Volume The space occupied by a substance, measured in units like milliliters or liters for density calculations.

Grams A metric unit of mass used in density calculations for solids, liquids, and gases.

Milliliters A metric unit of volume equivalent to cubic centimeters, used for measuring liquids' density.

Cubic Centimeters A unit of volume equal to a milliliter, used in density measurements for solids and liquids.

Liters A metric unit of volume used for measuring the density of gases, equivalent to a cubic decimeter.

Cubic Decimeters A unit of volume equivalent to a liter, used in density calculations for gases.

Solids A phase of matter with higher density than gases, measured in g/mL or g/cm³.

Liquids A phase of matter denser than gases, with density typically measured in g/mL or g/cm³.

Gases A phase of matter with lower density, measured in g/L or g/dm³.