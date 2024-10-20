Density definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Density definitions

Density definitions
  • Density
    The ratio of mass to volume, varying by phase of matter, with units like g/mL for liquids and g/L for gases.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter in an object, typically measured in grams in the context of density.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a substance, measured in units like milliliters or liters for density calculations.
  • Grams
    A metric unit of mass used in density calculations for solids, liquids, and gases.
  • Milliliters
    A metric unit of volume equivalent to cubic centimeters, used for measuring liquids' density.
  • Cubic Centimeters
    A unit of volume equal to a milliliter, used in density measurements for solids and liquids.
  • Liters
    A metric unit of volume used for measuring the density of gases, equivalent to a cubic decimeter.
  • Cubic Decimeters
    A unit of volume equivalent to a liter, used in density calculations for gases.
  • Solids
    A phase of matter with higher density than gases, measured in g/mL or g/cm³.
  • Liquids
    A phase of matter denser than gases, with density typically measured in g/mL or g/cm³.
  • Gases
    A phase of matter with lower density, measured in g/L or g/dm³.
  • Conversion Factors
    Ratios used to convert between units, such as 1 mL to 1 cm³ or 1 L to 1 dm³.