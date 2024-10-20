Skip to main content
General Chemistry
Density quiz Flashcards
Back
Density quiz
What is the difference between population size and population density?
What is the difference between population size and population density?
Population size refers to the total number of individuals in a population, while population density is the number of individuals per unit area or volume.
Which of the following is a density-dependent factor? A) Natural disasters B) Disease C) Temperature D) Sunlight
B) Disease
In general, how does density relate to the states of matter?
Solids and liquids are generally denser than gases, meaning they have more mass per unit volume.
What is density in the context of chemistry?
Density is the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in units like g/mL or g/cm³ for solids and liquids, and g/L for gases.
Which is more plentiful on Earth: solids, liquids, or gases?
Liquids, specifically water, are more plentiful on Earth's surface.
Which is the best estimate for the mass of a caterpillar? A) 1 gram B) 10 grams C) 100 grams D) 1000 grams
B) 10 grams
Which of the following is a dense material? A) Air B) Water C) Lead D) Helium
C) Lead
Gram for gram, which substance is denser: water or ice?
Water is denser than ice, which is why ice floats on water.
Which answer best describes why ice floats in liquid water?
Ice floats in liquid water because it is less dense than water due to the structure of its molecules forming a lattice.
What describes the number of individuals in a population per unit area?
Population density describes the number of individuals per unit area.
Per gram, which has a higher density: solids or gases?
Solids generally have a higher density per gram compared to gases.
Which of the following is a density-independent factor? A) Predation B) Competition C) Weather D) Parasitism
C) Weather
What is the difference between population and population density?
Population refers to the total number of individuals, while population density is the number of individuals per unit area.
Which of the following would you expect to have the greatest concentration? A) Saltwater B) Freshwater C) Air D) Ice
A) Saltwater
What allows ice to float in water?
Ice floats in water because it is less dense than liquid water.
In general, how does the density of a gas compare to that of a liquid?
In general, gases have a lower density than liquids.
In general, how does temperature affect the density of a substance?
In general, increasing temperature decreases the density of a substance as it expands.
Which of the following is true about density? A) It is mass divided by volume B) It is volume divided by mass C) It is independent of temperature D) It is the same for all substances
A) It is mass divided by volume
Which instrument is used to determine relative cell density based on turbidity of a culture?
A spectrophotometer is used to determine relative cell density based on turbidity.
What is G1 in the context of cell biology?
G1 is a phase in the cell cycle where the cell grows and prepares for DNA replication.
How do scientists calculate population density?
Population density is calculated by dividing the population size by the area they occupy.
In general, how does pressure affect the density of a gas?
In general, increasing pressure increases the density of a gas as it compresses.
Gram for gram, which has a higher density: lead or aluminum?
Lead has a higher density than aluminum gram for gram.
Which form of water has the highest density? A) Ice B) Liquid water C) Water vapor
B) Liquid water