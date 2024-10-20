Distillation & Floatation definitions Flashcards
Back
Distillation & Floatation definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- DistillationA technique to separate components of a mixture based on differences in boiling points.
- Simple DistillationA method effective for separating substances with boiling point differences over 25°C.
- Fractional DistillationA method using a fractional column to separate substances with close boiling points.
- Fractional ColumnA column with beads that increases surface area and prolongs gas travel in distillation.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.
- VaporizationThe process of a liquid turning into a gas.
- CondensationThe process of a gas turning back into a liquid.
- Liebig CondenserAn apparatus used to cool vapor back into liquid during distillation.
- Mole FractionThe ratio of moles of a component to the total moles in a mixture.
- FiltrateThe liquid collected after a separation process like distillation.
- Heterogeneous MixtureA mixture where components are in different phases and maintain individual properties.
- MethanolAn alcohol with a boiling point of 67°C, often used in distillation examples.
- EthanolAn alcohol with a boiling point of 97°C, used in distillation to illustrate separation.
- Bunsen BurnerA heat source used in laboratory settings to heat mixtures.
- Hot PlateA device used to heat substances in a controlled manner during experiments.