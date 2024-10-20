Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Distillation & Floatation definitions Flashcards

Back
Distillation & Floatation definitions
1/15
  • Distillation
    A technique to separate components of a mixture based on differences in boiling points.
  • Simple Distillation
    A method effective for separating substances with boiling point differences over 25°C.
  • Fractional Distillation
    A method using a fractional column to separate substances with close boiling points.
  • Fractional Column
    A column with beads that increases surface area and prolongs gas travel in distillation.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.
  • Vaporization
    The process of a liquid turning into a gas.
  • Condensation
    The process of a gas turning back into a liquid.
  • Liebig Condenser
    An apparatus used to cool vapor back into liquid during distillation.
  • Mole Fraction
    The ratio of moles of a component to the total moles in a mixture.
  • Filtrate
    The liquid collected after a separation process like distillation.
  • Heterogeneous Mixture
    A mixture where components are in different phases and maintain individual properties.
  • Methanol
    An alcohol with a boiling point of 67°C, often used in distillation examples.
  • Ethanol
    An alcohol with a boiling point of 97°C, used in distillation to illustrate separation.
  • Bunsen Burner
    A heat source used in laboratory settings to heat mixtures.
  • Hot Plate
    A device used to heat substances in a controlled manner during experiments.