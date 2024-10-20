Distillation & Floatation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Distillation A technique to separate components of a mixture based on differences in boiling points.

Simple Distillation A method effective for separating substances with boiling point differences over 25°C.

Fractional Distillation A method using a fractional column to separate substances with close boiling points.

Fractional Column A column with beads that increases surface area and prolongs gas travel in distillation.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into vapor.

Vaporization The process of a liquid turning into a gas.

Condensation The process of a gas turning back into a liquid.

Liebig Condenser An apparatus used to cool vapor back into liquid during distillation.

Mole Fraction The ratio of moles of a component to the total moles in a mixture.

Filtrate The liquid collected after a separation process like distillation.

Heterogeneous Mixture A mixture where components are in different phases and maintain individual properties.

Methanol An alcohol with a boiling point of 67°C, often used in distillation examples.

Ethanol An alcohol with a boiling point of 97°C, used in distillation to illustrate separation.

Bunsen Burner A heat source used in laboratory settings to heat mixtures.