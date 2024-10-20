Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Distillation & Floatation quiz Flashcards

Distillation & Floatation quiz
1/10
  • What is the primary difference between simple and fractional distillation?
    Simple distillation is used for substances with boiling point differences greater than 25°C, while fractional distillation is used for differences less than 25°C, resulting in a purer product.
  • Why is a fractional column used in fractional distillation?
    A fractional column increases surface area and prolongs gas travel, allowing for more cycles of vaporization and condensation, leading to a purer product.
  • What role do thermometers play in distillation?
    Thermometers monitor the temperature to help identify differences in boiling points during the distillation process.
  • How does the Liebig condenser function in distillation?
    The Liebig condenser cools the vapor back into a liquid by surrounding the warm gas with cold water, facilitating condensation.
  • What is the advantage of simple distillation?
    Simple distillation is faster and yields a larger amount of product, but it is less pure compared to fractional distillation.
  • When is fractional distillation preferred over simple distillation?
    Fractional distillation is preferred when the boiling point difference between two liquids is less than 25°C, as it provides a purer product.
  • What happens to the gas particles in a fractional column?
    Gas particles travel through the fractional column, where some recondense into liquid, increasing the cycles of vaporization and condensation.
  • What is the purpose of the beads in a fractional column?
    The beads increase the surface area for gas particles, enhancing the efficiency of vaporization and condensation cycles.
  • How does the boiling point difference affect the choice of distillation method?
    A boiling point difference greater than 25°C favors simple distillation, while a difference less than 25°C requires fractional distillation for purity.
  • What is the goal of distillation in terms of product composition?
    The goal is to achieve a high mole fraction of the desired component in the final product through repeated vaporization and condensation cycles.