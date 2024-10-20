Distillation & Floatation quiz Flashcards
Distillation & Floatation quiz
What is the primary difference between simple and fractional distillation?
Simple distillation is used for substances with boiling point differences greater than 25°C, while fractional distillation is used for differences less than 25°C, resulting in a purer product.Why is a fractional column used in fractional distillation?
A fractional column increases surface area and prolongs gas travel, allowing for more cycles of vaporization and condensation, leading to a purer product.What role do thermometers play in distillation?
Thermometers monitor the temperature to help identify differences in boiling points during the distillation process.How does the Liebig condenser function in distillation?
The Liebig condenser cools the vapor back into a liquid by surrounding the warm gas with cold water, facilitating condensation.What is the advantage of simple distillation?
Simple distillation is faster and yields a larger amount of product, but it is less pure compared to fractional distillation.When is fractional distillation preferred over simple distillation?
Fractional distillation is preferred when the boiling point difference between two liquids is less than 25°C, as it provides a purer product.What happens to the gas particles in a fractional column?
Gas particles travel through the fractional column, where some recondense into liquid, increasing the cycles of vaporization and condensation.What is the purpose of the beads in a fractional column?
The beads increase the surface area for gas particles, enhancing the efficiency of vaporization and condensation cycles.How does the boiling point difference affect the choice of distillation method?
A boiling point difference greater than 25°C favors simple distillation, while a difference less than 25°C requires fractional distillation for purity.What is the goal of distillation in terms of product composition?
The goal is to achieve a high mole fraction of the desired component in the final product through repeated vaporization and condensation cycles.