Electron Configurations of Transition Metals definitions Flashcards

Transition Metals Elements occupying the d block of the periodic table, often forming cations by losing electrons.

D Block Section of the periodic table where transition metals are located, characterized by filling d orbitals.

Cations Positively charged ions formed by losing electrons, often from the highest shell number.

Principal Quantum Number Denoted by n, it indicates the shell or energy level of an electron in an atom.

Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its element and electron count when neutral.

Condensed Electron Configuration A shorthand notation using the previous noble gas to simplify electron configurations.

Pauli Exclusion Principle Quantum rule stating that no two electrons in an atom can have identical quantum numbers.

Hund's Rule Electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly first, with parallel spins, before pairing up.

Argon A noble gas with atomic number 18, used as a reference in condensed electron configurations.

4s Orbital The orbital in the fourth shell where electrons are filled before 3d in transition metals.

3d Orbital The orbital in the third shell filled after 4s in transition metals, crucial for their chemistry.

Electron Orbital Diagram Visual representation of electron distribution in an atom's orbitals, showing spin and occupancy.

Noble Gas Elements in group 18 of the periodic table, often used as a reference in electron configurations.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals with the same energy level, filled according to Hund's rule in electron configurations.