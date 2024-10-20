Electron Configurations of Transition Metals definitions Flashcards
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals definitions
- Transition MetalsElements occupying the d block of the periodic table, often forming cations by losing electrons.
- D BlockSection of the periodic table where transition metals are located, characterized by filling d orbitals.
- CationsPositively charged ions formed by losing electrons, often from the highest shell number.
- Principal Quantum NumberDenoted by n, it indicates the shell or energy level of an electron in an atom.
- Atomic NumberNumber of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its element and electron count when neutral.
- Condensed Electron ConfigurationA shorthand notation using the previous noble gas to simplify electron configurations.
- Pauli Exclusion PrincipleQuantum rule stating that no two electrons in an atom can have identical quantum numbers.
- Hund's RuleElectrons fill degenerate orbitals singly first, with parallel spins, before pairing up.
- ArgonA noble gas with atomic number 18, used as a reference in condensed electron configurations.
- 4s OrbitalThe orbital in the fourth shell where electrons are filled before 3d in transition metals.
- 3d OrbitalThe orbital in the third shell filled after 4s in transition metals, crucial for their chemistry.
- Electron Orbital DiagramVisual representation of electron distribution in an atom's orbitals, showing spin and occupancy.
- Noble GasElements in group 18 of the periodic table, often used as a reference in electron configurations.
- Degenerate OrbitalsOrbitals with the same energy level, filled according to Hund's rule in electron configurations.
- Electron SpinA quantum property of electrons, depicted as up or down, affecting orbital filling.