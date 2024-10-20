Electroplating definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Electroplating The process of using electrical current to deposit metal cations onto a metal electrode.

Electrical Current The flow of electrons between electrodes, measured in amperes, in a closed circuit.

Amperes The SI unit for electrical current, equivalent to one coulomb per second.

Coulomb A unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

Faraday's Constant A constant representing 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons, used in electrochemical calculations.

Electrochemical Stoichiometry Calculations involving current and charge in electrochemical cells to determine moles of substances.

Anode The electrode where oxidation occurs and electrons are released in an electrochemical cell.

Cathode The electrode where reduction occurs and electrons are gained in an electrochemical cell.

Mole-to-Electron Comparison A calculation step using balanced chemical equation coefficients to relate moles of elements to moles of electrons.

Atomic Mass The mass of an atom, used to convert grams to moles in stoichiometric calculations.

Charge The quantity of electricity, measured in coulombs, involved in electrochemical reactions.