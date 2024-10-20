Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electroplating definitions Flashcards

Back
Electroplating definitions
1/12
  • Electroplating
    The process of using electrical current to deposit metal cations onto a metal electrode.
  • Electrical Current
    The flow of electrons between electrodes, measured in amperes, in a closed circuit.
  • Amperes
    The SI unit for electrical current, equivalent to one coulomb per second.
  • Coulomb
    A unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
  • Faraday's Constant
    A constant representing 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons, used in electrochemical calculations.
  • Electrochemical Stoichiometry
    Calculations involving current and charge in electrochemical cells to determine moles of substances.
  • Anode
    The electrode where oxidation occurs and electrons are released in an electrochemical cell.
  • Cathode
    The electrode where reduction occurs and electrons are gained in an electrochemical cell.
  • Mole-to-Electron Comparison
    A calculation step using balanced chemical equation coefficients to relate moles of elements to moles of electrons.
  • Atomic Mass
    The mass of an atom, used to convert grams to moles in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Charge
    The quantity of electricity, measured in coulombs, involved in electrochemical reactions.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations.