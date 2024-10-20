Electroplating definitions Flashcards
Electroplating definitions
- ElectroplatingThe process of using electrical current to deposit metal cations onto a metal electrode.
- Electrical CurrentThe flow of electrons between electrodes, measured in amperes, in a closed circuit.
- AmperesThe SI unit for electrical current, equivalent to one coulomb per second.
- CoulombA unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
- Faraday's ConstantA constant representing 96,485 coulombs per mole of electrons, used in electrochemical calculations.
- Electrochemical StoichiometryCalculations involving current and charge in electrochemical cells to determine moles of substances.
- AnodeThe electrode where oxidation occurs and electrons are released in an electrochemical cell.
- CathodeThe electrode where reduction occurs and electrons are gained in an electrochemical cell.
- Mole-to-Electron ComparisonA calculation step using balanced chemical equation coefficients to relate moles of elements to moles of electrons.
- Atomic MassThe mass of an atom, used to convert grams to moles in stoichiometric calculations.
- ChargeThe quantity of electricity, measured in coulombs, involved in electrochemical reactions.
- Balanced Chemical EquationAn equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations.