Empirical Formula definitions Flashcards

Empirical Formula definitions
  • Empirical Formula
    Represents the simplest whole number ratio of elements in a compound, derived from mass percentages.
  • Molecular Formula
    Indicates the exact number of atoms of each element within a compound.
  • Mole Concept
    A method to convert between grams, moles, and units like molecules, ions, or atoms.
  • Mass Percentage
    The percentage by mass of each element in a compound.
  • Whole Number Ratio
    A ratio where the numbers are whole numbers, used in empirical formulas.
  • Constituent Elements
    The individual elements that make up a compound.
  • Simplified Form
    A reduced version of a formula showing the smallest whole number ratio.
  • C6H12O6
    An example of a molecular formula that can be reduced to an empirical formula.
  • CH2O
    The empirical formula derived from C6H12O6 by dividing by a common factor.
  • C3H6O3
    A molecular formula that can be reduced to CH2O as its empirical formula.
  • C10H14N2
    A molecular formula that reduces to C5H7N as its empirical formula.
  • C12H22O11
    A molecular formula that cannot be reduced, so it is also its empirical formula.