Empirical Formula definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Empirical Formula Represents the simplest whole number ratio of elements in a compound, derived from mass percentages.

Molecular Formula Indicates the exact number of atoms of each element within a compound.

Mole Concept A method to convert between grams, moles, and units like molecules, ions, or atoms.

Mass Percentage The percentage by mass of each element in a compound.

Whole Number Ratio A ratio where the numbers are whole numbers, used in empirical formulas.

Constituent Elements The individual elements that make up a compound.

Simplified Form A reduced version of a formula showing the smallest whole number ratio.

C6H12O6 An example of a molecular formula that can be reduced to an empirical formula.

CH2O The empirical formula derived from C6H12O6 by dividing by a common factor.

C3H6O3 A molecular formula that can be reduced to CH2O as its empirical formula.

C10H14N2 A molecular formula that reduces to C5H7N as its empirical formula.