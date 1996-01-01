Empirical Formula quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the empirical formula for C2H6? Is it CH, CH3, C2H4, or C6H18? The empirical formula for C2H6 is CH3.

What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 1.0 g of sulfur and 1.5 g of oxygen? The empirical formula is SO3.

How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula P2O5? There are 2 phosphorus atoms and 5 oxygen atoms in P2O5.

What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains only iron and oxygen and is 22.27% oxygen by mass? The empirical formula is Fe3O4.

Which formula is an empirical formula? An empirical formula is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms, such as CH2O.

