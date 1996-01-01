Empirical Formula quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Empirical Formula quiz #1

Empirical Formula quiz #1
  • What is the empirical formula for C2H6? Is it CH, CH3, C2H4, or C6H18?
    The empirical formula for C2H6 is CH3.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 1.0 g of sulfur and 1.5 g of oxygen?
    The empirical formula is SO3.
  • How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula P2O5?
    There are 2 phosphorus atoms and 5 oxygen atoms in P2O5.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains only iron and oxygen and is 22.27% oxygen by mass?
    The empirical formula is Fe3O4.
  • Which formula is an empirical formula?
    An empirical formula is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms, such as CH2O.
  • What is the empirical formula for glucose?
    The empirical formula for glucose (C6H12O6) is CH2O.
  • Which pair of compounds has the same empirical formula?
    C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.
  • Which statement is true about an empirical formula?
    An empirical formula shows the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.1% calcium and 63.9% chlorine by mass?
    The empirical formula is CaCl2.
  • What is a formula unit?
    A formula unit is the simplest ratio of ions represented in an ionic compound.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound that contains 17.34% hydrogen and 82.66% carbon?
    The empirical formula is CH2.
  • Which compounds have the empirical formula CH2O?
    Glucose (C6H12O6) and formaldehyde (CH2O) have the empirical formula CH2O.
  • If a molecule with an empirical formula of CH has a molar mass of 39 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?
    The molecular formula is C3H3.
  • What is the empirical formula of C3H6?
    The empirical formula is CH2.
  • How many different elements are in the compound for aspirin?
    Aspirin contains three different elements: carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound with the molecular formula N2O4?
    The empirical formula is NO2.
  • How many sulfur atoms are in the formula for sodium sulfate?
    There is 1 sulfur atom in Na2SO4.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 27.0% sulfur by mass?
    The empirical formula is S2Cl2.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 29% sodium by mass?
    The empirical formula is Na2S.
  • The molecular formula for vitamin C is C6H8O6. What is the empirical formula?
    The empirical formula is C3H4O3.
  • Which pair of formulas represents the empirical formula and the molecular formula of a compound?
    CH2O (empirical) and C6H12O6 (molecular).
  • How many atoms of oxygen are there in the molecule Al2(SO4)3?
    There are 12 oxygen atoms in Al2(SO4)3.
  • How many atoms of oxygen are found in calcium phosphate?
    There are 8 oxygen atoms in Ca3(PO4)2.
  • What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?
    The empirical formula for valproic acid (C8H16O2) is C4H8O.
  • Which of the following is already in its empirical formula?
    CH4 is already in its empirical formula.
  • Which compound has the same empirical and molecular formula?
    CH4 has the same empirical and molecular formula.
  • What is the ratio of carbon to hydrogen to oxygen in CH2O?
    The ratio is 1:2:1.
  • How many different elements are in the compound C6H12O6?
    There are three different elements: carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • What atoms are present in the molecule calcium carbonate (CaCO3)?
    Calcium, carbon, and oxygen atoms are present.