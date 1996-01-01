Empirical Formula quiz #1 Flashcards
Empirical Formula quiz #1
What is the empirical formula for C2H6? Is it CH, CH3, C2H4, or C6H18?
The empirical formula for C2H6 is CH3.What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 1.0 g of sulfur and 1.5 g of oxygen?
The empirical formula is SO3.How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula P2O5?
There are 2 phosphorus atoms and 5 oxygen atoms in P2O5.What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains only iron and oxygen and is 22.27% oxygen by mass?
The empirical formula is Fe3O4.Which formula is an empirical formula?
An empirical formula is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms, such as CH2O.Which of the following is an empirical formula?
CH2O is an example of an empirical formula.What is the empirical formula for glucose?
The empirical formula for glucose (C6H12O6) is CH2O.Which pair of compounds has the same empirical formula?
C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.Which one of the following molecular formulas is also an empirical formula?
C2H6 is both a molecular and empirical formula.Which statement is true about an empirical formula?
An empirical formula shows the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound.What is the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.1% calcium and 63.9% chlorine by mass?
The empirical formula is CaCl2.What is a formula unit?
A formula unit is the simplest ratio of ions represented in an ionic compound.Which molecular formula is also an empirical formula?
C2H6 is both a molecular and empirical formula.What is the empirical formula for a compound that contains 17.34% hydrogen and 82.66% carbon?
The empirical formula is CH2.Which compounds have the empirical formula CH2O?
Glucose (C6H12O6) and formaldehyde (CH2O) have the empirical formula CH2O.If a molecule with an empirical formula of CH has a molar mass of 39 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?
The molecular formula is C3H3.Which term represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms of the elements in a compound?
Empirical formula.What is the empirical formula of C3H6?
The empirical formula is CH2.Which compounds have the same empirical formula?
C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.How many different elements are in the compound for aspirin?
Empirical formula.What is the empirical formula of a compound with the molecular formula N2O4?
The empirical formula is NO2.How many sulfur atoms are in the formula for sodium sulfate?
There is 1 sulfur atom in Na2SO4.What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 27.0% sulfur by mass?
The empirical formula is S2Cl2.What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 29% sodium by mass?
The empirical formula is Na2S.Which of these molecular formulas are also empirical formulas?
C2H6 and CH4 are both molecular and empirical formulas.The molecular formula for vitamin C is C6H8O6. What is the empirical formula?
The empirical formula is C3H4O3.Which pair of formulas represents the empirical formula and the molecular formula of a compound?
CH2O is an empirical formula.How many atoms of oxygen are there in the molecule Al2(SO4)3?
There are 12 oxygen atoms in Al2(SO4)3.Which of the following is an example of an empirical formula?
CH2O is an example of an empirical formula.How many atoms of oxygen are found in calcium phosphate?
There are 8 oxygen atoms in Ca3(PO4)2.What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?
The empirical formula for valproic acid (C8H16O2) is C4H8O.Which of the following compounds have the same empirical formula?
C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.Which of the following is already in its empirical formula?
CH4 is already in its empirical formula.Which compound has the same empirical and molecular formula?
CH4 has the same empirical and molecular formula.What is the ratio of carbon to hydrogen to oxygen in CH2O?
The ratio is 1:2:1.How many different elements are in the compound C6H12O6?
There are three different elements: carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.What atoms are present in the molecule calcium carbonate (CaCO3)?
Calcium, carbon, and oxygen atoms are present.