Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Endothermic Reaction A process that absorbs thermal energy, causing molecules to speed up and break bonds, often feeling cold to the touch.

Exothermic Reaction A process that releases thermal energy, causing molecules to slow down and form bonds, often feeling warm to the touch.

Thermal Energy The energy absorbed or released during chemical reactions, affecting molecular motion and phase changes.

Phase Change A transition between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas, influenced by thermal energy.

Fusion The process of a solid absorbing heat to become a liquid, also known as melting.

Vaporization The process of a liquid absorbing heat to become a gas.

Sublimation The transition of a solid directly into a gas without passing through the liquid phase.

Condensation The process of a gas releasing heat to become a liquid.

Freezing The process of a liquid releasing heat to become a solid.

Deposition The transition of a gas directly into a solid without passing through the liquid phase.

Energy Diagram A graphical representation showing the energy changes during a chemical reaction.

Enthalpy A measure of heat change in a reaction, positive for endothermic and negative for exothermic processes.

Delta H The symbol representing the change in enthalpy during a chemical reaction.

Reactants The starting substances in a chemical reaction, typically at a higher energy level in exothermic reactions.