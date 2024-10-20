Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz Flashcards

Exothermic reactions are those that release thermal energy, such as condensation, freezing, and deposition.
Which statement about exothermic reactions is accurate?
Exothermic reactions release thermal energy, causing molecules to slow down and form bonds, and they feel warm to the touch.
Which of the following comparisons or contrasts between endergonic and exergonic reactions is false? A) Endergonic reactions absorb energy, B) Exergonic reactions release energy, C) Endergonic reactions have a negative ΔH, D) Exergonic reactions have a positive ΔH
C) Endergonic reactions have a negative ΔH is false. Endergonic reactions have a positive ΔH.
Which of the following describe how energy is used in chemical reactions? A) Energy is absorbed in endothermic reactions, B) Energy is released in exothermic reactions, C) Energy is neither absorbed nor released, D) Both A and B
D) Both A and B
Which of the following reactions would be endergonic? A) Melting of ice, B) Combustion of gasoline, C) Freezing of water, D) Condensation of steam
A) Melting of ice
For an exothermic solution, what happens to the enthalpy change (ΔH)?
For an exothermic solution, the enthalpy change (ΔH) is negative, indicating that energy is released.
What is the basic difference between exergonic and endergonic reactions?
Exergonic reactions release energy, while endergonic reactions absorb energy.
Which of the following is an endergonic reaction? A) Photosynthesis, B) Combustion, C) Freezing, D) Condensation
A) Photosynthesis
Endergonic reactions do which of the following? Select all that apply. A) Absorb energy, B) Release energy, C) Have a positive ΔH, D) Have a negative ΔH
A) Absorb energy, C) Have a positive ΔH
Energy is released as a result of which of the following chemical reactions? A) Combustion, B) Photosynthesis, C) Melting, D) Vaporization
A) Combustion
Which of the following is an endergonic process? A) Melting of ice, B) Freezing of water, C) Combustion of wood, D) Condensation of steam
A) Melting of ice
Which of the following statements are true regarding endergonic reactions? A) They absorb energy, B) They release energy, C) They have a negative ΔH, D) They have a positive ΔH
A) They absorb energy, D) They have a positive ΔH
In which of the following scenarios is chemical energy being transformed into thermal energy? A) Combustion of gasoline, B) Photosynthesis, C) Melting of ice, D) Sublimation of dry ice
A) Combustion of gasoline
Which of the following reactions releases energy? A) Combustion, B) Photosynthesis, C) Melting, D) Vaporization
A) Combustion
Which of the following is true about exothermic reactions? A) They absorb energy, B) They release energy, C) They have a positive ΔH, D) They feel cold to the touch
B) They release energy
What reaction releases a large amount of energy that the cell can use to do work? A) ATP hydrolysis, B) Photosynthesis, C) Melting of ice, D) Vaporization
A) ATP hydrolysis
Which of the following requires an input of energy to occur? A) Photosynthesis, B) Combustion, C) Freezing, D) Condensation
A) Photosynthesis
Which process releases energy? A) Combustion, B) Photosynthesis, C) Melting, D) Vaporization
A) Combustion
Which of the following reactions release energy? A) Combustion, B) Photosynthesis, C) Melting, D) Vaporization
A) Combustion
What type of reaction releases energy? A) Exothermic, B) Endothermic, C) Neutral, D) None of the above
A) Exothermic
Which of the following is an end product of an exothermic reaction? A) Heat, B) Cold, C) Light, D) Sound