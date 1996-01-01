Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Which graph represents an endothermic reaction? A graph where products are at a higher energy than reactants.

Why does your hand feel cold when you touch an ice cube? Heat is absorbed from your hand by the ice (endothermic process).

When water evaporates, it ________ heat energy and ________ the surrounding air. Absorbs heat energy and cools the surrounding air.

The following reaction A → B + C + heat is a(n) _____ reaction. Exothermic reaction.

A type of reaction that absorbs energy from its surroundings Endothermic reaction.

Is freezing endothermic or exothermic? Freezing is exothermic.