Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #4 Flashcards

Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #4
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #4
Which graph represents an endothermic reaction?
A graph where products are at a higher energy than reactants.Why does your hand feel cold when you touch an ice cube?
Heat is absorbed from your hand by the ice (endothermic process).When water evaporates, it ________ heat energy and ________ the surrounding air.
Absorbs heat energy and cools the surrounding air.The following reaction A → B + C + heat is a(n) _____ reaction.
Exothermic reaction.A type of reaction that absorbs energy from its surroundings
Endothermic reaction.Is freezing endothermic or exothermic?
Freezing is exothermic.A reaction that absorbs energy in the form of heat
Endothermic reaction.A reaction which is endothermic and has an overall increase in entropy is
Likely to be spontaneous at high temperatures.If a reaction is exothermic, what is true of its reverse reaction?
The reverse reaction is endothermic.For an exothermic solution, which of the following statements is true?
Heat is released when the solution forms.An exothermic reaction causes the surroundings to
Become warmer.An endothermic reaction causes the surroundings to
Become cooler.For an exothermic reaction, an increase in temperature will
Shift the equilibrium toward the reactants.Predict whether the following reactions will be exothermic or endothermic.
Reactions that release heat are exothermic; those that absorb heat are endothermic.Classify each process as an endothermic or exothermic process.
Processes absorbing heat are endothermic; those releasing heat are exothermic.An endothermic reaction has
A positive ΔH and absorbs heat.Determine whether each description corresponds to an endothermic reaction or an exothermic reaction.
Absorbing heat is endothermic; releasing heat is exothermic.