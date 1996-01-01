Skip to main content
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #4 Flashcards

Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #4
  • Which graph represents an endothermic reaction?
    A graph where products are at a higher energy than reactants.
  • Why does your hand feel cold when you touch an ice cube?
    Heat is absorbed from your hand by the ice (endothermic process).
  • When water evaporates, it ________ heat energy and ________ the surrounding air.
    Absorbs heat energy and cools the surrounding air.
  • The following reaction A → B + C + heat is a(n) _____ reaction.
    Exothermic reaction.
  • A type of reaction that absorbs energy from its surroundings
    Endothermic reaction.
  • Is freezing endothermic or exothermic?
    Freezing is exothermic.
  • A reaction that absorbs energy in the form of heat
    Endothermic reaction.
  • A reaction which is endothermic and has an overall increase in entropy is
    Likely to be spontaneous at high temperatures.
  • If a reaction is exothermic, what is true of its reverse reaction?
    The reverse reaction is endothermic.
  • For an exothermic solution, which of the following statements is true?
    Heat is released when the solution forms.
  • An exothermic reaction causes the surroundings to
    Become warmer.
  • An endothermic reaction causes the surroundings to
    Become cooler.
  • For an exothermic reaction, an increase in temperature will
    Shift the equilibrium toward the reactants.
  • Predict whether the following reactions will be exothermic or endothermic.
    Reactions that release heat are exothermic; those that absorb heat are endothermic.
  • Classify each process as an endothermic or exothermic process.
    Processes absorbing heat are endothermic; those releasing heat are exothermic.
  • An endothermic reaction has
    A positive ΔH and absorbs heat.
  • Determine whether each description corresponds to an endothermic reaction or an exothermic reaction.
    Absorbing heat is endothermic; releasing heat is exothermic.