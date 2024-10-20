Energy Diagrams definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Energy Diagram A graph illustrating the energy changes of reactants, products, and transition state during a chemical reaction.

Reactants Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction, located on the left side of an energy diagram.

Products Substances formed at the end of a chemical reaction, located on the right side of an energy diagram.

Transition State The highest energy structure along the reaction coordinate, representing a peak in energy.

Activated Complex Another term for the transition state, indicating the highest energy point in a reaction.

Reaction Coordinate The progress of a reaction pathway, typically represented along the x-axis of an energy diagram.

Activation Energy The minimum energy required for a reaction to occur, measured from reactants to the transition state.

Energy Barrier Another term for activation energy, representing the energy threshold that must be overcome.

Exothermic Process A reaction where energy is released, resulting in products that are lower in energy than reactants.

Endothermic Process A reaction where energy is absorbed, resulting in products that are higher in energy than reactants.

Stability Determined by the overall energy change, with lower energy indicating greater stability in reactions.

ΔE The overall energy change of a reaction, calculated as products minus reactants.