Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes definitions
  • Entropy
    A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, crucial for understanding phase transitions.
  • Vaporization
    The phase transition from liquid to gas, involving a change in entropy.
  • Fusion
    Also known as melting, it is the phase transition from solid to liquid.
  • ΔSvap
    Entropy change during vaporization, calculated using heat of vaporization divided by boiling point.
  • ΔSfus
    Entropy change during fusion, calculated using heat of fusion divided by melting point.
  • ΔHvap
    Heat of vaporization, used to calculate entropy change during vaporization.
  • ΔHfus
    Heat of fusion, used to calculate entropy change during fusion.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas, used in entropy calculations.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid, used in entropy calculations.
  • Joules
    A unit of energy used to express entropy and enthalpy changes.
  • Kelvin
    The temperature unit required for entropy and enthalpy calculations.
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of total energy in a thermodynamic system, related to phase changes.