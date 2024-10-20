Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes definitions Flashcards
Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes definitions
- EntropyA measure of disorder or randomness in a system, crucial for understanding phase transitions.
- VaporizationThe phase transition from liquid to gas, involving a change in entropy.
- FusionAlso known as melting, it is the phase transition from solid to liquid.
- ΔSvapEntropy change during vaporization, calculated using heat of vaporization divided by boiling point.
- ΔSfusEntropy change during fusion, calculated using heat of fusion divided by melting point.
- ΔHvapHeat of vaporization, used to calculate entropy change during vaporization.
- ΔHfusHeat of fusion, used to calculate entropy change during fusion.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas, used in entropy calculations.
- Melting PointThe temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid, used in entropy calculations.
- JoulesA unit of energy used to express entropy and enthalpy changes.
- KelvinThe temperature unit required for entropy and enthalpy calculations.
- EnthalpyA measure of total energy in a thermodynamic system, related to phase changes.