Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes definitions Flashcards

Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, crucial for understanding phase transitions.

Vaporization The phase transition from liquid to gas, involving a change in entropy.

Fusion Also known as melting, it is the phase transition from solid to liquid.

ΔSvap Entropy change during vaporization, calculated using heat of vaporization divided by boiling point.

ΔSfus Entropy change during fusion, calculated using heat of fusion divided by melting point.

ΔHvap Heat of vaporization, used to calculate entropy change during vaporization.

ΔHfus Heat of fusion, used to calculate entropy change during fusion.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid turns into a gas, used in entropy calculations.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid, used in entropy calculations.

Joules A unit of energy used to express entropy and enthalpy changes.

Kelvin The temperature unit required for entropy and enthalpy calculations.