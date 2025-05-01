Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which phase changes result in an increase in entropy? Both vaporization (liquid to gas) and fusion (melting, solid to liquid) result in an increase in entropy because they involve a transition to a more disordered state.

What is the formula for calculating the change in entropy during vaporization? The change in entropy during vaporization is calculated as ΔSvap = ΔHvap / T. Here, ΔHvap is the enthalpy of vaporization and T is the boiling point temperature in Kelvin.

What is the formula for calculating the change in entropy during fusion? The change in entropy during fusion is ΔSfus = ΔHfus / T. ΔHfus is the enthalpy of fusion and T is the melting point temperature in Kelvin.

Why must temperature be in Kelvin when using entropy and enthalpy formulas for phase changes? Temperature must be in Kelvin because thermodynamic equations require absolute temperature to ensure correct proportionality. Using Celsius or Fahrenheit would yield incorrect results.

What units are typically used for entropy in phase change calculations? Entropy is typically expressed in units of joules per Kelvin (J/K). This unit reflects the energy change per degree of temperature.

What units are commonly used for enthalpy in vaporization and fusion calculations? Enthalpy is usually given in joules (J) or kilojoules (kJ). These units measure the heat involved in the phase change.