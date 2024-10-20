Equatorial and Axial Positions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Geometry The spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom affecting stability and energy.

Equatorial Position Position of electron groups around the equator of a central atom in a molecule.

Axial Position Position of electron groups above or below the equatorial plane of a central atom.

Electron Group A set of electrons surrounding a central atom, influencing molecular shape.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons in a bond.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, affecting molecular geometry.

Repulsion The force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing molecular stability.

Stability The tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure with minimal energy.

Energy The capacity to do work, influencing the stability of molecular structures.

Central Atom The atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, determining geometry.

Mnemonic A memory aid used to help remember the positions of electron groups in molecules.