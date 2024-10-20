Skip to main content
Equatorial and Axial Positions definitions Flashcards

Equatorial and Axial Positions definitions
  • Molecular Geometry
    The spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom affecting stability and energy.
  • Equatorial Position
    Position of electron groups around the equator of a central atom in a molecule.
  • Axial Position
    Position of electron groups above or below the equatorial plane of a central atom.
  • Electron Group
    A set of electrons surrounding a central atom, influencing molecular shape.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons in a bond.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, affecting molecular geometry.
  • Repulsion
    The force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing molecular stability.
  • Stability
    The tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure with minimal energy.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work, influencing the stability of molecular structures.
  • Central Atom
    The atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, determining geometry.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid used to help remember the positions of electron groups in molecules.
  • Clock Analogy
    A mnemonic associating clock positions with electron group arrangements for stability.