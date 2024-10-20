Equatorial and Axial Positions definitions Flashcards
Equatorial and Axial Positions definitions
- Molecular GeometryThe spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom affecting stability and energy.
- Equatorial PositionPosition of electron groups around the equator of a central atom in a molecule.
- Axial PositionPosition of electron groups above or below the equatorial plane of a central atom.
- Electron GroupA set of electrons surrounding a central atom, influencing molecular shape.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons in a bond.
- Lone PairA pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, affecting molecular geometry.
- RepulsionThe force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing molecular stability.
- StabilityThe tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure with minimal energy.
- EnergyThe capacity to do work, influencing the stability of molecular structures.
- Central AtomThe atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, determining geometry.
- MnemonicA memory aid used to help remember the positions of electron groups in molecules.
- Clock AnalogyA mnemonic associating clock positions with electron group arrangements for stability.